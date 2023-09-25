USD/JPY Forecast: USD Gains Ground Amid Boj Inaction

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During the Friday session, the USD/JPY currency pair staged a modest rally as the Bank of Japan remained relatively passive overnight, refraining from any substantial announcements or interventions in the currency market.

This came as a surprise to some, given the speculation that they might take measures to defend their currency or employ verbal tactics to curb selling pressure. However, the lack of action resulted in an upward push for the US dollar, reigniting interest in the ¥150 level.

Consolidation Ahead

The current market landscape suggests a period of consolidation and hanging around, primarily due to the significant interest rate differential between the two currencies. This differential continues to favor the US dollar, as traders can accumulate gains by merely holding positions and benefiting from overnight swaps. Additionally, the Bank of Japan's inaction underscores the delicate position they find themselves in, as they attempt to maintain low interest rates amidst a massive debt burden, leaving them with limited options to influence their currency's value.

Looking ahead, it's plausible that any dips in the US dollar will attract eager buyers, with particular attention on the ¥147 level, historically significant in previous trading. Conversely, the ¥150 level represents a formidable psychological barrier that many market participants will closely monitor. A breakthrough at this level could pave the way for further upward movement, with the ¥152 level serving as a potential target. Nevertheless, the current market behavior is characterized by choppiness, prompting traders to seek value opportunities whenever the US dollar experiences temporary declines.

This is a longer-term trajectory that we will continue to see in this market. It doesn't mean that it will be easy because we have seen so much in the way of inertia being put into this market. The USD continues to be one of the most favored currencies, and the BoJ really showed how impotent it is at the moment last night.

In conclusion, the US dollar made gains during the Friday session, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's decision to remain on the sidelines. The market continues to exhibit a preference for the US dollar, driven by the significant interest rate differential. While consolidation and choppiness prevail, traders are vigilant for opportunities, with ¥147 and ¥150 levels garnering attention. A sustained push above ¥150 could potentially lead to further advances. Ultimately, market participants seem inclined to favor the US dollar in this one-way trade scenario.

