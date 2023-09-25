House Speaker Attends Saudi National Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said on Sunday highlighted Jordan and Saudi Arabia's common aspirations as demonstrated by Jordan's participation in the recent Jeddah-hosted Arab Summit aimed at revitalising Arab solidarity.

During the 93rd Saudi National Day celebrations at the Saudi embassy in Amman, Safadi emphasised the“deep-rooted” relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, which serve the interests of both nations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"The security and stability of Jordan and Saudi Arabia are inseparable," he said.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Bin Bandar Al Sudairi highlighted the celebration of the 93rd National Day under the theme "We Dream and We Achieve". He noted that“these dreams have become tangible realities”, as evidenced by the substantial projects driven by Saudi Vision 2030.



The diplomat also commended the shared interests of the two kingdoms.



The event featured the presence of current and former officials and several ambassadors.





