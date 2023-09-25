EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cantourage Group SE: Cantourage shortlisted for European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023

Cantourage Group SE: Cantourage shortlisted for European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023





Berlin-based company Cantourage shortlisted for the 11th European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023

Cantourage nominated for "Star of Innovation" category; this recognizes companies that put innovation at the core of their strategy Winners of the competition will be announced on November 14, 2023 in Bilbao, Spain

Berlin, September 25, 2023 – Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter "Cantourage", ISIN: DE000A3DSV01, ), a leading European producer and distributor of medical cannabis, has made it onto the shortlist and thus into the narrowest group of candidates for the 11th European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023. The awards were introduced by the European Commission in 2013 and recognize listed European companies in four different categories. Co-organizers are EuropeanIssuers, a European association of listed companies, and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE). Cantourage was nominated for the "Star of Innovation" category. This category includes companies that place innovation at the core of their corporate development strategy. Other criteria in this category are good corporate governance and the sector-specific success of the company. In addition, special attention is paid to the specific future potential of the company's innovation. The winners of the competition will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 14, 2023 in Bilbao, Spain. The shortlist and winners in each category will be determined by an independent jury. It is compiled by the European Commission and is made up of journalists and representatives of the financial industry. According to the organizers, the aim of the awards is to highlight the best small and medium-sized companies in Europe that have gained access to the capital markets through an IPO. This should encourage smaller companies in Europe in particular to consider a stock exchange listing. Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, comments "We are delighted to be shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards. As a leading publicly traded European medical cannabis company, Cantourage

has always grown dynamically. Innovations such as our dronabinol solution or our "Fast Track Access" platform played a decisive role in this. To maintain our profitable growth course in the future, we are continuously working on further innovations. Recently, we reached another milestone with the launch of our own online platform for cannabis on prescription called Telecan°. Being shortlisted in the 'Star of Innovation' category is a source of pride for us and a great endorsement of our performance since going public in November 2022." About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its“Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol“HIGH”. More information:

