EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report
25.09.2023 / 14:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report
In the period from September 18, 2023 up to and including September 22, 2023, a total of 3,600 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.
| Date
| Total number of shares bought back (number)
| Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
| Volume (EUR)
| Market (MIC Code)
| September 18, 2023
| -
| 0.00000
| 0.00
| XETR
| September 18, 2023
| 610
| 3.06000
| 1,866.60
| XGAT
| September 19, 2023
| -
| 0.00000
| 0.00
| XETR
| September 19, 2023
| 640
| 3.08000
| 1,971.20
| XGAT
| September 20, 2023
| -
| 0.00000
| 0.00
| XETR
| September 20, 2023
| 700
| 3.12000
| 2,184.00
| XGAT
| September 21, 2023
| 250
| 3.16000
| 790.00
| XETR
| September 21, 2023
| 700
| 3.10000
| 2,170.00
| XGAT
| September 22, 2023
| -
| 0.00000
| 0.00
| XETR
| September 22, 2023
| 700
| 3.12000
| 2,184.00
| XGAT
The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website ( total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including September 22, 2023 amounts to 405,330 shares.
The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail:
25.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|
| Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|
| 13089 Berlin
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)30 220 660 410
| Fax:
| +49 (0)30 220 660 425
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000FPH9000
| WKN:
| FPH900
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1733769
|
