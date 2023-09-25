(MENAFN- KNN India) Assam govt Inks MOUs With Private Enterprises To Set Up Mega Industrial Parks

New Delhi, Sept 25 (KNN) The Assam government has signed an MoU worth Rs 3,114 crore for setting up mega industries with private enterprises.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the ceremonial signing of memoranda of understanding between the Industries department of the Government of Assam and six numbers of private sector industrial enterprises for setting up mega industrial parks.







As per reports, a land lease agreement was also signed between the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Jenipro Hotels Pvt Ltd for setting up of a 5-star category hotel with an investment of Rs 100 crore at Hatighuli Bagisa Gaon near Kaziranga National Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma informed another batch of industrial investment proposals amounting to around Rs 10,000 crores are currently being studied by the empowered committee set up by the Government of Assam to expedite the investment ecosystem in the State.

Referring to the signing of memorandum of understanding signed as a historic moment for the State, Sarma said the Rs 2,000-crore investment by M/s Kesar Petro Products shall generate around 200 direct and around 1800 indirect employment opportunities while Longspan Structures' investments of Rs129 crores would lead to generation of around 220 direct and 180 indirect employment opportunities.

Likewise, M/s SBL Biscuits' Rs 139 crore, M/s Umrangshu (India) Cement LLP's Rs 285 crore, M/s Sunit Breweries' Rs 151 crore and M/s Jericho's Rs 410 crore investments would generate employment opportunities for thousands of job-seekers of the State, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma added.

He exuded confidence in the next 18 months, private sector investments in the State since 2019 would cross the Rs 50,000-crore mark and in two-three years from now, the aggregate private sector investments would breach Rs 1-lakh crore.

During his address, the Chief Minister also spoke about the various initiatives the State government has been taking to create an environment favourable for private sector investments.

He said his government was committed towards ensuring that there is no unnecessary delay in clearance of investment proposals and related requests that are put forward by probable and potential investors. He appealed to the potential investors to reach out to the Chief Minister's Office in case of inordinate delays in processing of their investment and related proposals.

