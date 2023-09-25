(MENAFN- KNN India) Industrial Associations In Himachal Urge Govt To Withdraw Hike In Power Tariff

Shimla, Sept 25 (KNN) The industrial associations of Una district in Himachal Pradesh have urged the government to withdraw the hike in electricity duty, alleging that it will make industry of Himachal unviable as compared to the adjoining states like Punjab.







The state government increased electricity duty from 1 per cent to 19 per cent from September 1 on the power being supplied to the industry in the state. It also decided to do away with the concessional power being given to new and expanding units in the state, reported The Tribune.

Rakesh Kaushal, president of the Haroli block industries association, said representatives of various industrial associations in the state met Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and raised concerns over electricity duty and other taxes.

“We are hoping that the state government will withdraw the increase in electricity duty,” he said.

Kaushal added that the industry had also expressed concern over other taxes being imposed by the state, including an increase of Rs 6 per litre in diesel price and a recent amendment to include more items under additional goods tax (AGT) and certain goods carried by road (CGCR) tax.

“Since most of the states in the country have moved on to the GST, additional taxes, if levied, would hit the viability of industry in Himachal,” he said.

Kaushal said the state government had also not been able to control the cartelisation of transportation in the state by truck unions.“The truck unions charge higher fares from the industry for the goods transported outside and inside the state. To add to it, the increase in the electricity duty for industrial units in the state would definitely impact the viability of the industry,” he informed.

(KNN Bureau)