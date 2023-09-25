(MENAFN- KNN India) Sports India 2023 Scheduled To Take Place in New Delhi From Dec 14-16

New Delhi, Sept 25 (KNN) Sport India 2023, country's largest exhibition for sports goods & fitness industry will be held in New Delhi on 14-16 December 2023 at Pragati Maidan.

It is a business to business (B2B) platform and one of the largest international trade show dedicated to sports goods & fitness industry.







The main aim is to promote national and international Sports Goods Industry. The exhibition will bring together, manufacturers, leading stakeholders, top corporate, policymakers, dealer, distributors, retailers, and sports management companies from India and abroad.

Several concurrent events will also take place such as Fitness India Expo 2023 and Body Building Championship, Sports Infrastructure Summit (SIS 2023), Sports Goods Manufacturing Forum, Sport India Dealers Meet etc.

Participants will get an opportunity to network with Sport, Sports Goods, Sports Infrastructure, Fitness, Toys, Golf, Adventure, Amusement, Gaming and allied industry.

(KNN Bureau)