Mullen Automotive Receives EPA Certification For Commercial Class 3 EV Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BREA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces its achievement of a key milestone with full approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) with certification for Class 3 EV Commercial Vehicles received on Sept. 22, 2023. Class 3 vehicle production began in August 2023 with the first vehicles rolling off the assembly line on Aug. 21, 2023.

In addition, the Mullen Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck has completed all required testing requirements for Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (“FMVSS”) and compliance. With EPA certification in-hand and FMVSS compliance, Mullen can now begin shipments of Class 3 EVs for customer deliveries.

Mullen previously announced on May 2, 2023, a Class 3 vehicle order with Randy Marion Automotive (“RMA”) for 1,000 all-electric cab chassis trucks valued at $63 million. In addition, it was announced on May 11, 2023, that MGT Lease Company (“MGT”), a national fleet leasing provider, will purchase 250 Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks under a contract valued at $15.7 million. On Aug. 28, 2023, Mullen also received an order for Class 3 EV trucks from NRTC Automation Group .

“I am extremely proud of this important milestone and, now with EPA certification and FMVSS in-hand, we are planning to begin Class 3 deliveries this week. Mullen is fully committed to our vision and plan and is focusing in now on deliveries to our customers,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The Mullen THREE is an efficient Class 3 low cab forward EV truck featuring a tight turning diameter of 38 feet and excellent visibility for superior maneuverability on narrow city streets. This versatile chassis provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,800 pounds of payload. In addition, the design of the LCF chassis allows more cargo volume within a given overall length.

Mullen THREE Vehicle Highlights:



130-mile estimated range

11,000 lbs. GVWR

5,802 lbs. max payload

14 ft. max box length 38 ft. turning diameter

View full vehicle specifications for the Mullen THREE here .

For further details on EPA certification, including 8-K filling, please visit MullenUSA.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants.

To learn more about the Company, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

