Alan Petsche Honored As 2023 Dream Builder By Downtown Arlington Management Corporation

Alan Petsche (second from left) received the 2023 Dream Builder award from the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation.

Petsche purchased and restored the historic Candlelite Inn, one of Arlington's premier restaurants. The staff of the restaurant serve lunch weekly to 150 volunteers of Mission Arlington.

Alan Petsche as a child.

Petsche (far right) is the lead guitarist of the Pengwins, which was founded in the 1970s. The group still plays today.

Award presented by Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Downtown Arlington Management Corporation (DAMC) and Texas Trust have named entrepreneur Alan Petsche the 2023 Dream Builder. This is the eighth year for the award, which honors individuals that have made the greatest contributions to revitalizing downtown Arlington and making Arlington the American Dream City.Petsche, a long time resident of Arlington and graduate of Lamar High School and UTA, has a legacy of building successful businesses and helping others in the community. At the age of nine he began working for his father, who started the A.E. Petsche Company in the family garage. Petsche eventually became the COO of the family business, which served the aerospace industry for more than 40 years before it was sold in 2009.A serial entrepreneur, Petsche has owned and operated an eclectic variety of businesses ranging from a comic book store he started in high school to a music studio, a computer company, commercial real estate organizations, and restaurants. He is highly regarded in Arlington and beyond for his generosity, business acumen, integrity, musical talent, and service to the community.Petsche and his wife, Bonnie, founded the Fort Worth chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for the organization. Through Arlington's famous Candlelite Inn, which Petsche purchased in 2014 and meticulously restored, his team serves lunch to 150 volunteers of Mission Arlington weekly. The Court at the College Park Center Special Events Arena is named in his honor as a major donor to the University of Texas at Arlington.As a downtown property owner, Petsche has invested in multiple small businesses and real estate, including the expansive Urban Union project. He was the biggest investor in the Urban Union development, helping drive major re-investment and bringing dozens of new businesses into downtown Arlington. Urban Union currently has 24 storefronts within eight buildings and more than 70,000 squarte-feet of lease space, predominately occupied by local business owners, many of which graduated from UTA. He has renovated many of the old buildings, such as Joe's Radiator Shop on East Street, which is now home to pizzeria Cane Rosso.“This year's Dream Builder is both a dreamer and visionary, with a charming personality,” said Maggie Campbell, President and CEO of the Downtown Management Arlington Corporation.“Alan's love for his hometown of Arlington is evident in the investments he has made, such as restoring the Candlelite Inn, and his passion for making downtown Arlington a prime destination for living, work, and entertainment that appeals to residents and visitors.”Campbell added,“Alan's legacy will also live on through his musical contributions as a recording artist and lead guitar player for The Pengwins and the purveyor of Spyder Pop Records.”Petsche's passion for music has been instrumental in his support of the arts in Arlington and the Levitt Pavilion, as well as the creation of the Kirk Franklin recording studio.The Dream Builder award was presented to Petsche on behalf of the DAMC by Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union, during the DAMC's annual meeting and luncheon. Texas Trust is actively involved in the DAMC and conceived of the Dream Builder award as a way to honor and recognize the visionaries that are making downtown Arlington a thriving destination.About Downtown ArlingtonDowntown Arlington is a 501-c3 non-profit organization that forges alliances between property owners, businesses, residents and the City of Arlington to improve, enhance and promote Downtown Arlington. Downtown Arlington is also the steward of the Arlington Cultural District.About Texas Trust Credit UnionTexas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 137,000 members. With assets of more than $2 billion, Texas Trust is the 7th largest credit union in North Texas and the 18th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCUor follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu

