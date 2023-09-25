SMJ Plumbing Addresses Louisiana's Water Quality Concerns Affecting Water Heaters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stephen JordanNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As water quality challenges escalate in various regions of Louisiana, especially areas impacted by saltwater intrusion, water heater resilience has become a pressing concern. Stephen Jordan , owner of SMJ Plumbing , offers vital insights on how residents can safeguard their water heaters against harder or saline water."Louisiana's water quality is a multifaceted issue that not only affects our drinking water but also impacts our appliances, most notably water heaters. Many traditional water heaters are not designed to cope with the variable water conditions we encounter, particularly in areas where saltwater intrusion is a growing concern," says Stephen Jordan. "It's essential for homeowners to consider this when making a water heater purchase."Why is Water Quality an Issue for Water Heaters?Water quality in Louisiana varies widely from region to region, affecting the efficiency and lifespan of water heaters. Saline or "hard" water can cause scaling and corrosion, severely shortening the longevity of the appliance and increasing maintenance costs. With the water quality in certain parts of the state degrading due to environmental factors like saltwater intrusion, water heaters have become a focal point of concern.Saltwater Intrusion: A Growing CrisisLouisiana faces unique challenges when it comes to its water resources. In several areas, saltwater intrusion has become a critical issue, particularly for communities along rivers and coastal regions. These water quality problems have prompted residents to seek more resilient water heating options."In regions affected by saltwater intrusion, the 'hard' or saline water can wreak havoc on traditional water heaters," adds Jordan. "Scaling and sedimentation can drastically reduce heating efficiency and result in higher energy bills. Even worse, corroded elements can taint your water supply."The Solution: Choosing the Right Water HeaterAs a seasoned professional in the plumbing industry, Stephen Jordan recommends tankless water heaters with corrosion-resistant materials like stainless steel. These systems are not only efficient but also designed to cope with varying water conditions."The next generation of water heaters comes equipped with advanced features that make them more resilient to challenging water conditions," explains Jordan. "Tankless models, in particular, are more efficient and have longer lifespans than their traditional counterparts. Their corrosion-resistant build makes them ideal for areas suffering from saltwater intrusion."Government Rebates and FinancingTo encourage homeowners to invest in energy-efficient and durable water heaters, the Louisiana government has announced new rebates and incentives. "This is an excellent opportunity for residents to upgrade their water heaters to models that can withstand harder water conditions, saving them both money and peace of mind in the long run," says Jordan.Call to ActionWith the ongoing water quality issues in Louisiana, especially in regions affected by saltwater intrusion, it is crucial for residents to consider the durability and resilience of their water heaters. SMJ Plumbing is committed to helping Louisiana residents understand the importance of this appliance in the broader context of water quality challenges the state faces."We must not underestimate the impact that something as seemingly simple as a water heater can have on our lives. It's more than just a comfort; it's a necessity that deserves our attention," concludes Stephen Jordan, signaling a call to action for all Louisiana residents.

