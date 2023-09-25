(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Yaskawa unveils new branch in KwaZulu-Natal

Yaskawa has open a new branch in KwaZulu-Natal. The decision to relocate comes as a proactive response to the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, which highlighted the importance of securing the company's operations against future natural disasters.

The new branch marks a significant milestone for Yaskawa, reaffirming its commitment to the region while ensuring business continuity and fortifying its resilience against potential risks.

In the aftermath of the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods, Yaskawa recognised the need to safeguard its employees, assets, and operations against natural disasters.

The floods posed a significant risk to the company's previous location, prompting a mandatory assessment of the business strategy.

Andrew Crackett, managing director at Yaskawa Southern Africa, says:“After the floods that occurred during 2022, we realised that our location places us at risk in the event of a future flood.”

With this strong commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce, Yaskawa's new location is better equipped to withstand and mitigate future natural catastrophes.

The new branch's selection underwent a rigorous evaluation to ensure optimal safety and accessibility. Situated in a prime area of KwaZulu-Natal, the facility boasts improved flood resilience, strategic access to transportation routes, and close proximity to key customers and partners.

The company is also prioritising sustainability by installing a solar system on the new premises to alleviate pressure from the national grid. In addition, a backup water system has been installed to use rainwater for irrigation and sanitary use.

The new branch is built to accommodate Yaskawa's advanced manufacturing processes and robotics technology.

Robotic automation is a necessity for any manufacturing company to deploy.

Speaking of Yaskawa's contribution to the overall growth and development of the manufacturing or industrial sector in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Crackett says:“With increased manufacturing, we jointly create jobs that are desperately needed in South Africa as well as raise our GDP.”

The facility embodies efficiency and innovation, ensuring Yaskawa continues to deliver exceptional products and services to its clients in the region and beyond.

“The new branch offers a dedicated training centre for our customers to optimise their robot operators and programming teams,” says Crackett. And this, of course, goes beyond the borders of the province.

He also notes that there are tentative plans to open a sales office in the Mother City, Cape Town, in the coming future as this is the only major territory where the company does not currently operate.

Yaskawa's initial decision to establish a new branch in KwaZulu-Natal is a testament to the company's steadfast commitment to the region's growth and development.

By investing in a cutting-edge facility, it aims to propel industrial automation and technological advancements while contributing to local employment and economic prosperity.

The company envisions being an integral part of the region's growth story, creating a positive impact on the lives of the people it serves.