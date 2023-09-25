Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) K5 Security Robot Deployed In NYPD Pilot Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced that the city of New York and the New York Police Department (“NYPD”) launched the Knightscope K5 security robot service. The move was announced at a

press conference

with the support of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”). The first two weeks will be spent on training, configuration and setup protocols for the autonomous robot to navigate followed by patrol activities between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. at the Times Square Subway Station.

“Today we are launching a pilot program to test the Knightscope K5 security robot,” Mayor Eric Adams, City of New York, said during the press conference.“The NYPD must be on the forefront of technology and be two steps ahead of those utilizing technology to hurt New Yorkers.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

