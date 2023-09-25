Techmediabreaks Venhub, Dobot Robotics Collaborate To Deliver World's Most Customer-Centric Retail Solution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub and DoBot Robotics have announced their entry in a strategic alliance poised to redefine the collective retail experience. Deeply rooted in continued innovation, the merger between VenHub's autonomous retail and DoBot Robotics' cutting-edge technology heralds the highly anticipated retail renaissance. The partnership is set to join synergies of the retail shopping experience with the precision and agility of advanced robotics.“In VenHub, we found not just a business partner but a fellow pioneer,” said Alla Huang, GM of DoBot USA.“Our shared ambition is to usher in a retail experience that's so seamless and efficient, it feels almost magical.”

To view the full press release, visit



About VenHub

VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomous operations. Its innovative design ensures a seamless, efficient and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with valuable data-driven insights. As the future of retail, VenHub is setting a new benchmark for modern-day commerce. For more information, visit the company's websites at



and

Invest.VenHub.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:



TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN