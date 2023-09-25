Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Explores How Nfts Add Unique Benefits, Value To Traditional Rewards

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, noted that Amex recently added digital collectibles to its program, offering member collectibles to commemorate events and experiences. Consequently, the latest Upstream blog discusses five unique benefits NFTs offer, including scarcity, community, gamify, quantify and metaverse participation. In addition, the blot outlined benefits of launching NFTs through Upstream, including no upfront costs or exclusive contracts; simplified, user-friendly process; keeping all NFTs under a brand umbrella; and keeping brand and fans protected on a regulated trading platform.“Upstream makes it simple for brands to enter this world with no blockchain knowledge needed,” the blog stated.“We offer the ability to create thousands, even millions of NFTs at no upfront cost to you. This means more value, gamification and revenue potential for your promotions. With NFTs, you can offer digital merchandise, rewards, exclusive content, memorialized history and unique experiences to expand your brand community.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

