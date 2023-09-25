Elevate Your Lifestyle: Fort Lauderdale's Trendiest New Construction

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Set within the heart of Fort Lauderdale's Croissant Park, just minutes away from the iconic Las Olas Shops, the bustling Airport, and an array of restaurants, stands an architectural gem in the making. This pre-construction townhome, one of the finest townhomes for sale in Fort Lauderdale, is redefining luxury living with its exquisite design, floating staircases, and high-end finishes that promise to elevate your lifestyle. Realtors Leah and Alex of Douglas Elliman are thrilled to present this exceptional opportunity to you, 839 SW 14th Court.



As you step inside, you'll be greeted by three floors of dramatically high ceilings that create a sense of grandeur and space. The architectural design is nothing short of impressive, with floating staircases and glass railings that add a touch of elegance to every corner.



This modern oasis open concept seamlessly combines the living room, dining area, and kitchen, creating a cohesive space perfect for both daily living and entertaining. The contemporary custom kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, equipped with top-of-the-line GE Monogram appliances that ensure both functionality and style.



This pre-construction townhome offers four oversized bedrooms and six bathrooms, each adorned with custom closets that offer ample storage space. Additionally, there's a private guest quarters cabana that adds flexibility and convenience to your living arrangements.



Imagine basking in the South Florida sun on your very own panoramic sun deck. This private outdoor space allows for seamless indoor-outdoor living, providing a tranquil retreat just steps from your living area. The backyard pool is the perfect place to cool off and unwind, offering the ultimate in relaxation in total privacy.



One of the standout features of this property is its lack of rental restrictions. Airbnb is welcome here, giving residents the opportunity to generate income from their property if they desire, making it not just a luxurious home but also a smart investment.



While this pre-construction townhome promises a world of possibilities, the completion date is set for the end of 2024. It's an exciting opportunity to secure your future in a home that combines modernity, luxury, and potential income generation.



With its prime location, you're just moments away from the iconic Pier Sixty Six and the stunning beaches of Fort Lauderdale and the 10 minutes from the Airport, offering you easy access to leisure, recreation, and relaxation.



Property Details:



. Price: $2,100,000

. Beds: 4

. Bathrooms 6

. Living Space: 3,177 Sq. Ft.

. Address: 839 SW 14th Ct, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315



For those who crave the very best in Fort Lauderdale living, this pre-construction townhome in Croissant Park is a true masterpiece in the making. Realtors Leah and Alex of Douglas Elliman are ready to guide you through every step of the process. Schedule an appointment today to explore the floor plan, architectural drawings, and envision the future that awaits you in this exceptional property. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of architectural excellence in one of Fort Lauderdale's most coveted neighborhoods. When it comes to townhomes for sale in Fort Lauderdale, this is an opportunity you don't want to miss.



For more details please visit us at TownhomesFortLauderdale



Leah and Alex Sajovits Douglas Elliman Real Estate 754.484.0005

MENAFN25092023003734003177ID1107136656