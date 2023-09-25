ENSUE, A Utility Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ENSUE on 25th September 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the ENSUE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 25th September 2023, at 10:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone. To celebrate the listing of the ENSUE, 1000 USDT tokens will be given away as rewards.







What is ENSUE

ENSUE aspires to redefine the realm of cryptocurrencies. Combining a DAO, NFT Marketplace, Crowdfunding, A2E, and AI capabilities, ENSUE not only aims to rebuild trust in the post-market crash era but also to integrate multiple crypto facets into one comprehensive platform.

ENSUE is built with a strong ecosystem. The AI model is designed to to help with crypto & blockchain needs, code contracts, explain concepts, answer questions, analyze markets, and more. It adopted an answer to earn mode(A2E), where users earn $gGPT by answering questions or performing tasks within a Ensue decentralized network.

The recent tumultuous waves in the crypto ocean have left many adrift. At this crossroad, there's an urgent need for a reliable beacon. ENSUE is that guiding force. Instead of focusing on just one crypto feature, ENSUE encapsulates multiple to provide an all-encompassing crypto ecosystem.

ENSUE Token

$ENSUE is the utility token based on the ENSUE ecosystem. It is ultimately how communities access the AI model, ENSUE, and ENSUE Marketplace and more on build. The token is 100% community owned. It has launched on BSC and is being built on ARB and ETH as well.

To celebrate the listing of ENSUE, the top 100 users with ENSUE trading volumes exceeding 100 USDT each will receive token rewards worth 10u each. The event starts from September 25, 2023, 11:00 (UTC) to September 28, 2023, 11:00 (UTC). For more event details, please visit the official event announcement .

