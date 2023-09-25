Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Monday will be humid and misty to foggy at places at first, becomes hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be misty at first becomes hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 03 KT at first, becomes mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 03 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to easterly at 03 - 12 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08 KM / 02 KM or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 04 to 08 KM / 03 KM or less at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 FT. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 FT.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini-Max

---------- ---------------- ------------------- -------------

Messaid 15:17 **:** 05:43 **:** 34

Wakrah: 13:55 **:** 06:33 21:25

36

Doha: 13:35 **:** 05:10 21:48

39

Al Khor: 13:45 **:** 03:43 **:**

36

Ruwais 01:14 13:14 06:52 20:19

36

Dukhan: 05:52 18:20 11:53 **:**

39

Abo Samra: 05:27 17:55 10:26 23:29 41

Sunrise: 05:23 LT

Sunset: 17:27 LT

------------------

(QNA)

MENAFN25092023000067011011ID1107136648