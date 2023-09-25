Natural Gas Vital For Balanced, Realistic Energy Transition: Al-Kaabi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi highlighted the importance of harmonising energy security, affordability, and sustainability in the quest for an equitable and realistic energy transition.

In remarks at the Ministerial Plenary Meeting as part of Tokyo's Green Transformation Week, al-Kaabi, also the President & CEO of QatarEnergy, expressed firm belief that“a balanced energy transition demands the incorporation of natural gas in our present and future energy.

“Natural gas will be indispensable, especially given its reliability as a base-load source for many nations and for many years post-2050.”

Al-Kaabi noted,“While the pivot towards renewables is commendable, they cannot be the sole solution, particularly considering their intermittent nature. That's where natural gas, as a cleaner, cost-effective, and ready-to-use component of energy transition, becomes vital. We in the State of Qatar, recognise the gravity of climate change and consistently take actions rather than making pledges.”

In concluding his remarks, al-Kaabi stressed the importance of exploring cleaner solutions to combat climate change, stating:“Our duty is two-fold: advancing renewable capacity while sustaining a robust baseload capability.

“I urge this esteemed assembly to prioritise key factors vital for a sustainable transition: bolstering energy security, bridging the energy poverty gap that impacts billions of lives, ensuring equitable energy access, amplifying investments, and decisively moving away from coal.”

The Tokyo Green Transformation Week is a series of events held in Japan focused on clean energy with an eye to achieving a balance between energy security and climate change countermeasures, while at the same time promoting economic growth.

MENAFN25092023000067011011ID1107136641