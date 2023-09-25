See How Yum! Brands And KFC Are Leaning Into Sustainability On EARTH With John Holden

MENAFN - 3BL) Discover how KFC US is leaning into sustainability on“EARTH with John Holden.” In the episode, you'll hear from KFC U.S. Senior Manager, Supply Chain Management, Sustainability & Packaging, Kellie (Goodrich) Alvarado, on how the brand is minimizing its environmental impact by adopting sustainable packaging in its restaurants. You can catch the full episode live on YouTube.

Furthermore, Yum! continues leveraging the power of its more than 55,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants to be part of sustainable packaging solutions by reimagining its iconic packaging like the KFC bucket, Pizza Hut pizza boxes and Taco Bell sauce packets.

Yum!'s sustainable packaging policy includes the following three focus areas:



The elimination of unnecessary packaging

The shift to more sustainable materials The support of better recycling systems and reusable products

While each brand is in a different stage in its sustainable packaging journey, they now have one cohesive blueprint to follow and can lean on each other while striving toward the same three goals.

Read more about these efforts here .