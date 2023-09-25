Second Annual Pioneer Academics Co-Curricular Summit Will Take Place September 30Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bestselling NY Times Columnist Frank Bruni to keynote educational summit, which will include a college fair with representatives of 15 top universities The Pioneer Summit provides one of the only venues in which educators, parents and students can engage with distinguished academic programs from around the United States.”
- Pioneer Academics Cofounder Matthew JaskolPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- PHILADELPHIA - Parents and college-bound students looking to engage with leading educators should join the <a href=" ">Second Annual Pioneer Academics Co-Curricular Summit </a>, where they'll hear from bestselling NY Times Columnist Frank Bruni - author of“<a href=" ">Where You Go Is Not Who You'll Be</a>” - among other experts, and meet virtually with representatives of 15 top universities, Pioneer Academics announced today.
The theme of this year's Summit,“The New Frontier,” reflects the novel challenges that face educators and students today - from generative AI and soaring college selectivity to precedent-resetting decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court. Speakers and audience members will explore the best ways to stay informed and support students, looking for opportunities amid the uncertainty. And representatives of the University of Chicago, Caltech and Colby College will talk about a new initiative to attract small-town and rural students: The Small-Town and Rural Students (STARS) College Network .
“The Pioneer Summit provides one of the only venues in which educators, parents and students can engage with distinguished academic programs from around the United States,” said Pioneer Academics Cofounder Matthew Jaskol.“After New York Times Columnist and Education Author Frank Bruni kicks things off, speakers from Northwestern, Washington & Lee and Pomona will bring their research and experience to the most important questions facing educators and students today. And beginning at Noon Eastern Time, the College Fair will introduce parents and students to members of 15 top schools.”
Among the institutions whose representatives will be available for questions and conversation:
Barnard College
Colgate University
Cornell University
Dickinson College
Haverford College
Johns Hopkins University
Northwestern University
Oberlin College
Pomona College
Stanford University
The University of Chicago
University of California, Berkeley
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Wake Forest University
Washington University in St. Louis
The 2nd Annual Pioneer Academics Co-Curricular Summit will take place virtually - no need to travel.
About Pioneer Academics
Pioneer Academics, a public benefit corporation, created a structured research mentorship model for high school students in 2012. The model provides undergraduate-level research opportunities to talented, intellectually motivated high school students from around the world. It is the only fully-accredited online research program for high school students. Pioneer Academics offers a wide range of areas in STEM, social sciences and humanities disciplines.
The Pioneer Research Program is respected for its selectivity and its rigorous academic system. In this system, selected students are mentored first in small international groups and then in one-on-one research by faculty of the leading colleges and universities, culminating in a full-length research paper.
Pioneer offers full institutional research resources including digital libraries, methodology seminars, writing center tutors, and cohort advisors to support scholars and create a consummate learning experience.
Pioneer is home to a global alumni community of 4,192 young leaders from 77 countries. For more information, visit Pioneer's website and Facebook page .
