Game Dev Veterans Announce Formation Of New Studio, Falling State Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Falling State Inc.
Seasoned Game Dev Trio Unveils New Studio
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- After 9 months of heads-down development, Falling State Inc. is breaking the silence and officially announcing its founding – and what better way to celebrate than with the heart-pounding excitement of a press release? The company was founded by game industry veterans Dave Geurts , Colter Haycock , and Ed Britton , boasting a combined 45 years experience making games. Ok, only 44 years, but 45 sounds better.
-- Meet the Team --
Dave Geurts, co-founder and CTO, got his start in the video game industry in 1997 as a QA tester. He has worked for six video game companies including Microsoft and MTV.com, brings ten years of game industry experience, and tech and business chops that extend to a successful SaaS startup where he served as co-founder and CTO before its acquisition.
Colter Haycock, co-founder and CEO, has a 14-year track record leading teams behind smash hits like Animal Jam, Tag with Ryan, and Tunnel Town, games that have captivated hundreds of millions of players worldwide.
Ed Britton, co-founder and Principal Engineer, is a game-making wizard with 20 years in the industry. His portfolio includes too many games to count on two hands, including hits like Super Mega Worm and Snoopy Flying Ace.
-- What's Next? --
Falling State Inc.'s first game is on the horizon and set to be announced soonTM. Leveraging their team's knack for quality, the studio aims to deliver excellence.
-- About Falling State Inc. --
Founded in January 2023, Falling State Inc. has been flying under the radar. Why the stealth? Because they've been too busy making kick-ass games to write fancy press releases. Falling State is self-funded and committed to making games that are fun!
-- Contact --
Colter Haycock
Falling State Inc.
MENAFN25092023003118003196ID1107136607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.