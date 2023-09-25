Game Dev Veterans Announce Formation Of New Studio, Falling State Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Falling State Inc.

Seasoned Game Dev Trio Unveils New Studio

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- After 9 months of heads-down development, Falling State Inc. is breaking the silence and officially announcing its founding – and what better way to celebrate than with the heart-pounding excitement of a press release? The company was founded by game industry veterans Dave Geurts , Colter Haycock , and Ed Britton , boasting a combined 45 years experience making games. Ok, only 44 years, but 45 sounds better.

-- Meet the Team --

Dave Geurts, co-founder and CTO, got his start in the video game industry in 1997 as a QA tester. He has worked for six video game companies including Microsoft and MTV.com, brings ten years of game industry experience, and tech and business chops that extend to a successful SaaS startup where he served as co-founder and CTO before its acquisition.

Colter Haycock, co-founder and CEO, has a 14-year track record leading teams behind smash hits like Animal Jam, Tag with Ryan, and Tunnel Town, games that have captivated hundreds of millions of players worldwide.

Ed Britton, co-founder and Principal Engineer, is a game-making wizard with 20 years in the industry. His portfolio includes too many games to count on two hands, including hits like Super Mega Worm and Snoopy Flying Ace.

-- What's Next? --

Falling State Inc.'s first game is on the horizon and set to be announced soonTM. Leveraging their team's knack for quality, the studio aims to deliver excellence.

-- About Falling State Inc. --

Founded in January 2023, Falling State Inc. has been flying under the radar. Why the stealth? Because they've been too busy making kick-ass games to write fancy press releases. Falling State is self-funded and committed to making games that are fun!

-- Contact --

Colter Haycock

Falling State Inc.


