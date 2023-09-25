Automotive Lightweight Material Market To Experience Steady Growth At 5% CAGR By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The automotive lightweight material market is expected to experience modest growth, with a projected CAGR of approximately 5% from 2020 to 2030. During the second quarter of FY2020, there was a notable speculative demand for materials. Subsequently, with reduced market prices, suppliers seized the opportunity to bolster their inventories, aiming to boost profits as the market began its resurgence at the start of the third quarter.

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation as it shifts towards sustainability, fuel efficiency, and improved performance. One of the key elements driving this transformation is the adoption of lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing. The Automotive Lightweight Material Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Lightweight materials play a crucial role in modern automotive design, enabling manufacturers to meet stringent environmental regulations, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve overall vehicle performance. These materials are characterized by their low density and high strength, making them ideal for reducing the weight of vehicles without compromising safety or structural integrity.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market Material Insights :

Steel and aluminum have been prominent materials in the automotive industry for the past five years. Steel comes in two main types: High-Strength Steel (HSS) and Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) & Ultra High-Strength Steel (UHSS). Among these, AHSS & UHSS is gaining significant traction and growing rapidly in the market.

HSS is experiencing a sharp decline in market share as steel manufacturers increasingly shift their focus to AHSS production. Positive external factors are key drivers of growth in the automotive lightweight material market. Manufacturers are seeking cost-effective, lightweight, and efficient materials for constructing automotive bodies.

In addition to metals, polymers have gained popularity over the past five years due to their ability to absorb collision impacts and reduce vehicle weight and manufacturing costs. Overall, the increasing demand for advanced lightweight materials like AHSS & UHSS is expected to drive the growth of the automotive lightweight material market by 2030.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market Regional Outlook:

The United States and Mexico have also exhibited promising growth in the lightweight material market during the historical period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of automotive lightweight materials in the production of vehicles in these nations. Furthermore, the surge in research and development initiatives undertaken by Korean and Japanese manufacturers of automotive lightweight materials is expected to have a favorable impact on the automotive manufacturing sector in these regions by the mid-term forecast period.

Vehicle Insights into the Automotive Lightweight Material Market:

The automotive lightweight material market is experiencing a surge in demand for passenger vehicles, with a particular emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs). This heightened demand is attributed to the advantages of reducing overall vehicle weight. Additionally, the continual increase in fuel prices has prompted automotive manufacturers to prioritize lightweight materials in their production processes. The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards proposed by the United States government are further incentivizing manufacturers to invest in lightweight materials as a means to improve vehicle fuel efficiency and mileage.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market Value Chain:

The value chain for automotive lightweight materials encompasses several key stages. It begins with the research and development phase, where efforts are concentrated on creating lightweight materials with specific properties, including high strength and low density. Once developed, these materials undergo bulk production through various manufacturing processes. Manufacturers then supply these materials to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and tier 1 suppliers. OEMs incorporate these lightweight materials into vehicle design and production, where they are utilized in various components, ranging from the chassis to the body and interior. The finished vehicles are distributed to dealerships and consumers, who purchase and use vehicles equipped with these lightweight materials.

The value chain illustrates the interconnectedness of various stakeholders in the automotive lightweight material market, from material development to end-user consumption.

The automotive lightweight material market is poised for continued growth as automakers strive to meet regulatory requirements, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve vehicle performance. Innovations in material development and manufacturing processes, along with increased sustainability efforts, are expected to shape the future of this dynamic industry. As consumer preferences and environmental concerns continue to evolve, lightweight materials will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the automotive industry.

