Baghel Asks Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal To Join PM-JAY

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The union minister of state (health) SP Singh Baghel on Monday urged the state governments of Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal to join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme.The scheme health covers up to 5 lakh for economically depressed people in 33 states/UTs barring three states who are yet to join the scheme despite repeated reminders from the centre.A two-day-long celebration called Arogya Manthan commenced in New Delhi on Monday to mark five years of implementation of AB PMJAY and two years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).During the inaugural session at the event, Baghel said,“Ayushman Bharat is the most important government welfare scheme underway in India as it helps the poor access the best treatment, same as the rich, which was not possible earlier.\"Highlighting the benefits accruing to the most vulnerable communities of the country, Baghel urged Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal to join the AB PM-JAY scheme.Meanwhile, in a video message, union minister of state (health) Bharati Pravin Pawar said,“Under PM-JAY, around 5.59 crore hospital admissions have been undertaken. Today, around 27,343 hospitals have been empanelled under Ayushman Bharat, providing both cashless and portable treatment facilities,” she said.States were awarded on the basis of effective implementation of PM-JAY and ABDM under various categories like gender equity service delivery, efficient grievance redressal, the highest number of treatments, etc.In terms of the highest number of treatments, the awards were won by Kerala, Meghalaya, and Puducherry in the category of large state, small state, and union territory, respectively.Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir received awards for gender equity in service delivery in the category of large state, small state, and union territory, respectively.The award for the facility that generated the greatest number of ABHA Scan and Share tokens went to AIIMS, Delhi.Under ABDM, more than 45 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have been created, 2,19,546 health facilities have been registered, and around 2,28,794 healthcare professionals have been onboarded.

