Cauvery River Water Row: Govt Will Not Try To Curtail Protests, Bengaluru Bandh, Says Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday said his government will not curtail“Bengaluru bandh” called by some farmers' organisations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu has intensified. However, Siddaramaiah underlined the importance of maintenance of peace, reported PTI.The Karnataka chief minister also said his government will place its argument more forcefully before the Supreme Court on the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, when it next comes up for hearing, and is committed to protecting the interest of the state.

"We had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and Regulation Committee. The court rejected our partition, also Tamil Nadu's. They (TN) initially sought 24,000 cusecs, then 7,200 cusecs, we said we can't even give 5,000 cusecs, as there is no water," PTI reported quoting Siddaramaiah."The Apex Court did not accept it, and the matter is coming before the Court on September 26. We will place our argument more forcefully," he said.

Click here!Responding to a question on protests and bandhs being called on the Cauvery water issue, the Karnataka chief minister said, \"in a democracy, we (government) will not curtail protests, but BJP and JD(S) is trying to do politics on the issue.\"

Meanwhile, several Kannada outfits, under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' led by Kannada activists Vatal Nagaraj have called for state-wide bandh on September 29.The Supreme Court on September 21 refused to interfere with the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) which endorsed the directions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 13.Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation for standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

Noting that the government will do everything in the interest of the state, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, \"We will not try to control the protests, but peace has to be maintained and people should not face any difficulty.\"\"Our party people too called and spoke to me about the protest, I said, it's your right and protect it...but one has to understand about court orders before calling for protests or bandh, just giving such calls for media publicity is not right, as such calls may have legal repercussions,\"

Shivakumar said adding that, protest is everyone's right in a democracy and it will not be curtailed.Responding to a question whether the bandh calls will have legal repercussions on Karnataka's case in the court, Shivakumar said, \"as a Minister I'm unable to say anything, as I have to respect the Court, and also safeguard the people. My situation and that of the government is like -- catch 22 situation, between the devil and the deep blue sea.\" Whatever it is, the government will have to protect the interest of the state, he said. \"It is our bounden duty,\" he added.

