Cauvery Water Dispute: 'Bengaluru Bandh' On Tuesday, Transportation Services Likely To Be Hit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As several organisations have called for a 'Bengaluru bandh' on Tuesday to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, various transportation services are likely to be hit in the Karnataka

capital.KSRTC and BMTC services are likely to be affected on September 26 as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Staff and Workers Federation and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation have extended their support to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' call.“Over 195 taluks in the state are facing drought due to lack of rain. The water in all the reservoirs in the state is not sufficient for use. The rain forecast is also not promising. In this situation, it is not possible to allow 5,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu every day. Several political parties, pro-Kannada organisations and others across the state have already joined the struggle for justice,” said a statement by the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation on Saturday.The KSRTC union has urged employees not to run any buses in the city from 6am to 6pm on September 26.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!

Click here!Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association has also extended its support to the bandh and announced that the services will not be available in the city on Tuesday.Private schools union, and the hotel and restaurant associations have also said they would support the 'Bandh'.Another state-wide agitation has also been planned on September 29.

The Bengaluru police are on high alert and taking all adequate security steps to avoid any untoward incident.Days after the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar had given the call for Tuesday's Bengaluru bandh, the Karnataka bandh on September 29 was announced on Monday, under the banner Kannada Okkuta led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.The ruling Congress has asserted to present more“forcefully” Karnataka's case in the Supreme Court and assured it will not curtail the planned agitations over the inter-state river dispute.Chief minister Siddaramaiah said his government will not curtail the protests, but underlined the importance of maintenance of peace.In Tamil Nadu, a farmers' association has urged the state government to take appropriate steps through the Centre to ban Tuesday's protests in Bengaluru.

MENAFN25092023007365015876ID1107136585