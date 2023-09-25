Plastic Recycling Market Size & Share Worth USD 77.8 Billion By 2030 By Registering A 7% CAGR: TMR Report

PET recycled plastic is widely utilized in the building and packaging industries. It is used in the initial and subsequent packaging of a variety of items. Low-value goods including plastic timber, roadside curbs, wet roof membranes, ducting, walkways, and flooring, and fences are produced from recycled plastics for use in the construction industry. The use of recycled plastic in food contact packaging applications requires FDA and other regulatory agency approval.

To stop plastic debris from entering seas, governments and a number of private organizations are establishing major schemes to divert the material into collecting streams. To reduce the risks of landfills, these programs encourage recycling of plastic bags. Recycling bottles and other plastic items is becoming a preference among consumers as a way to cut waste.

Curbside recycling, drop-off recycling, buy-back facilities, and deposit/refund centers are just a few of the strategies that are being used by organizations to divert as much waste as possible to recycling. In order to reduce pollution, plastic banks exchange plastic waste for other goods, money, or services. Factors as these ae anticipated to boost the global demand in the coming years.

During the projected period, increased awareness of plastic recycling is anticipated to grow the global market. Mats, carpets, and swimsuits may all be produced with recycled plastic. In order to meet the rising demand for waste management, major industry participants are investing heavily to increase their recycling capacity.

Global Plastic Recycling Market: Key Players

The market for recycling plastics globally is very fragmented. Most businesses that are active in the market merely treat plastic scrap before supplying it to master batch makers or compounders.

To increase their worldwide presence, market players are concentrating on business and capacity growth, technical innovation and improvement, and merger and acquisition.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global plastic recycling market:



Kuusakoski

Berry Global Inc.

B&B Plastics Inc.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

WM Recycle America, LLC

CarbonLite Industries LLC

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Fresh-Pak Corporation

Novolex

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers Inc. Wellpine Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.



