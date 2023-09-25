Pioneer Lakes RV Resort In Somerset, Pennsylvania Hosts Fall And Halloween Family Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Haunted Trail Open to Day Visitors

Save money with late-season promotions

SOMERSET, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooler weather and fall colors in the scenic Laurel Ridge Mountains will provide the perfect setting for dozens of special family events at Pioneer Lakes RV Resort in Somerset. Kids and grown-ups alike will celebrate the season with everything from trick-or-treating to fall crafts. With fifty acres of spring fed lakes, the resort offers endless opportunities to fish, boat and enjoy the great outdoors.

Pioneer Lakes RV Resort in Somerset, owned by Four Points RV Resorts, will be open until Sunday, October 22, with scary and not-so-scary special events and activities scheduled on weekends.

This year's fun features a haunted trail with ghosts, ghouls and goblins who are especially frightening after dark. Younger guests, as well as older ones who scare easily, can enter the trail during the day for a less terrifying visit.

Other activities include:

Weekends of September 29 and October 6: Halloween Weekend

Site decorating contests, trick or treating, paint & burn the witch house, as well as costume contests for campers of all ages and their pets. There also will be a magic pumpkin patch, Halloween dance parties and games, and a golf cart glow parade.

October 13-15: Oktoberfest Weekend

Live music, crafts, games and more.



October 20-22: Closing Weekend

Watch for updates on the Pioneer Lakes RV Resort website and social accounts.

For the first time, families who are not staying at the campground may still enjoy the fall fun, including the Haunted Trail on Halloween Weekends, with day passes. Cost is $10 per person.

Visit for more information on fall activities.

Along with cooler temperatures, lower rates are a benefit of fall camping, making a trip to Pioneer Lakes RV Resort an even better value.

When booking, take advantage of these fall promotions:

FREEDAYSTAY2023 - Add a free weekday of camping to your stay of 2 nights or more in an RV or tent site.

WKDAY20 - 20% off RV, tent or cabin sites for weekdays only. (Not valid for Fridays)

Address: 273 Trent Rd., Somerset, PA 15501

Phone: 814-445-6348

Website and reservations:

Social media: @pioneerlakesrv

Pioneer Lakes RV Resort is owned by Four Points RV Resorts, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It owns and operates a total of six family oriented RV resorts in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter



740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





Halloween at Pioneer Lakes RV Resort Costume contests, trick or treating and a Haunted Trail are just a few of the ways families celebrat... Tags camping Halloween fall id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />