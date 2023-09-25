New Aloft Hotels® At Fort Lauderdale Airport To Open In November

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 138-room, 14-floor hotel is 3 1⁄2 miles from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 1 1⁄2 miles from the Port Everglades cruise terminals.

- James Lalanne, General ManagerFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Starting November 10, 2023, travelers visiting the Fort Lauderdale area will be able to enjoy a convenient stay at the new Aloft Hotels® by Marriott at Fort Lauderdale Airport . The 138-room, 14-floor property is located at 501 SE 24th Street, Fort Lauderdale, just 3 1⁄2 miles from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 1 1⁄2 miles from the Port Everglades cruise terminals.This new Aloft property has a long list of impressive on-site amenities, including an 800-square-foot, premium fitness center, and a serene yoga terrace. It also features a covered deck on the 14th floor, with a 540-square-foot rooftop pool, gaming area, and cabanas.Additionally, Aloft Hotels® Fort Lauderdale Airport contains a 5,000 square-foot lobby located on the second floor, complete with a bar, an outdoor terrace, and an Aloft-branded breakfast establishment called Re:fuel by Aloft®.“There is so much to do in the Fort Lauderdale area,” said General Manager James Lalanne.“This property offers a location ideally accessible to airline and cruise passengers, guests enjoying the sights and sounds of downtown Fort Lauderdale, and those in town for major sporting and entertainment events at DRV PNK Stadium and the iconic Hard Rock Stadium.”Aloft Hotels® by Marriott are open in space and spirit, with fresh, purposeful environments and vibrant spaces that bring people together. The new Fort Lauderdale location uses technology and design to enhance experiences and move at the pace of their guests. With a commitment to innovation, comfort, and personalized service, Aloft offers an unparalleled experience that blends style and functionality.The Aloft property at Fort Lauderdale Airport is managed by Green Park Management , a recognized leader in South Florida's hospitality industry that takes pride in curating spaces that reflect the spirit of each locale while maintaining the highest standards of comfort and quality.Aloft Hotels® at Fort Lauderdale Airport contains 138 rooms, with five unique room types ranging from 294 to 475 square feet. Each room is purposefully designed to ensure a no-clutter experience, and the airy nine-foot ceilings offer panoramic views of the Fort Lauderdale city skyline. Guests will also enjoy walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads for the ultimate relaxation experience.The hotel also features complimentary on-site parking, a valet service, and electric car charging stations. The Aloft welcomes pets for a fee of $50 per night.About Aloft Hotels®Aloft Hotels® currently encompasses more than 215 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving audience, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that flourish by bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for emphasizing innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. The brand's signature amenities include the WXYZ® bar, the Re:mix® lounge, the Re:fuel by Aloft® pick-up-and-go breakfast concept, and the Arf® (Animals R Fun) pet program. Aloft moves at its own pace – it's Different. By design. – using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of its guests.For more information, visit , and you can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's global travel program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences, and unmatched benefits, including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To sign up for free or for more information about the program, visit .Aloft Hotels® Fort Lauderdale Airport is owned and operated by Green Park Management. Our journey began with a vision to redefine the hotel experience, and that vision has become a reality through our commitment to excellence.Instagram, Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter): @alofthotels.About Green Park ManagementFounded on the principles of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, Green Park Management infuses these values into every aspect of their portfolio. Each property is a testament to our dedication to creating dynamic environments where guests can connect, unwind, and create lasting memories. With a portfolio of exceptional properties across diverse destinations, Green Park Management continues to set new benchmarks in the world of hospitality.About Aloft Hotels® Fort Lauderdale501 SE 24TH STREET,FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, 33316Phone: +1 754-285-4848

