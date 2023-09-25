Protocol Labs And Consensys Join Forces To Empower Web3 Innovators Via Consensys Scale Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration offers builders access to a complete web3 product suite and support for their blockchain projects

Protocol Labs

and Consensys , two foundational web3 players, today announced a partnership aimed to support leading blockchain ventures via Consensys Scale

(formerly Consensys Startup Program).

Launched in 2022, the Scale program's primary objective is to offer an all-access pass to ten leading, funded ventures every quarter, enabling them to build with MetaMask, Infura, and Linea, while also providing vital technical support, access to co-marketing resources, workshops, funding opportunities, and an extensive range of ecosystem benefits. The Scale program, spanning 24 months, is tailored for dapps and blockchain companies between Seed and Series A funding stages. Participants are expected to have a fully operational team, institutional funding, and an initial product-market fit.

Builders in Scale now have access to Protocol Labs' experience in supporting hundreds of founders in their entrepreneurial journey. Blockfence, a Scale participant, will now see further comprehensive support from an encompassing web3 product suite due to this fruitful partnership. Part of Scale November 2022, the web3 proactive risk & threat mapping solution Blockfence,

was one of the first approved

MetaMask's Snaps and now the Blockfence Snap adds transaction security to the wallet's users. In 2022, MetaMask surpassed 100 million users. Blockfence has flourished in the Scale having employed Infura as their node provider and will soon deploy Linea. Stemming from this collaboration Protocol Labs will offer products, technical expertise, potential funding, and exclusive invitations to its Founders community to Scale members. Teams will also benefit from the opportunity to incorporate Filecoin and IPFS, the fundamental elements of web3 infrastructure, as well as solutions like NFT.Storage Pro

and Web3.Storage Pro , as integral components of their journey.

"We love great companies to co-create our universe by becoming involved through deploying on Linea, our zK-EVM Chain, building on our brandnew MetaMask Snaps platform and accessing their chain of choice via Infura," said Alex Greinacher, Head of Program at Consensys. "In return, we provide genuine value to builders, and one way we achieve this is by integrating top-tier ecosystem partners like Protocol Labs, who are leaders in their field."

Protocol Labs has a commendable track record of incubating and supporting hundreds of founders in raising more than $1B in external capital, including their early investment in Consensys serving as a testament to their enduring partnership. This history of success also encompasses notable achievements in previous accelerator programs in the Ethereum ecosystem including TachyonX which Protocol Labs supported as part of ConsenSys Mesh.

Ruben Amenyogbo, Partner at Protocol Labs Builders Fund, said: "Providing

founders with expert guidance and access to best in class storage and compute will give them key tools to flourish in this ever-evolving industry. Consensys and Protocol Labs' partnership runs deep: we have not only co-created protocols but our multiple partnerships have already created leading startups. We look forward to bringing this shared history of success to Scale and continue to improve humanity's technology set."

Funded web3 ventures with a functional team and product-market-fit can learn more about this program via and are invited to partake in the Consensys Scale Program by using the template provided or emailing to [email protected] .

About Protocol Labs

Protocol Labs

is an open-source R&D lab that builds protocols, tools, and services to radically improve the internet. Protocol Labs' projects include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and more - which serve thousands of organizations and millions of people. The Filecoin Project is a decentralized storage network with the mission of creating a decentralized, efficient, and robust foundation for humanity's information. For more information, visit .

About Consensys

Consensys

is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform ,

Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our

NFT platform , we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit

.

