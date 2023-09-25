Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Size To Witness Growth Of $2,355.9 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Size, Share, Trends by 2030-Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The hands-free power liftgates market size was valued at $1,127.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,355.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the hands-free power liftgate market due to the factors such as surge in living standards of middle-class population and increase in sale of luxury cars in the region. Growing penetration of electric vehicles in China is also expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Research Report-

There has been increase in demand for luxury vehicles over the years. In 2021, Rolls Royce sales soared 49% to a record high in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increase in demand for premium and luxury cars from emerging markets is expected to contribute in the growth of global hands-free power liftgate market .

Technological advancements and increase in development of autonomous vehicles across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the hands-free power liftgate market. However, factors such high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanism over time hinders the growth of the hands-free power liftgate market.

Request Sample Pages-

On the basis of vehicle type, the hands-free power liftgates industry is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment has been further divided into SUVs, sedans, and others. In 2020, the passenger cars segment dominated the market. Greater need for passenger comfort, integration of advanced safety & connectivity solutions, and improving living standards, especially in emerging economies, has strengthened the growth of this market.

The key players operating in the global hands-free power liftgate market include Aisin Corporation, Autoease Technology, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Hi-Lex Corporation, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co., Johnson Holdings Limited, Magna International Inc, Stabilus GmbH, and Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying-

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

- By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

- On the basis of propulsion, the electric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

- By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

- Region wise, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn