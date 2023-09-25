Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Likely To Reach 42.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The commercial vehicle transmission market is estimated at $25.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $42.5 billion by 2033, growing at a 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The global commercial vehicle transmission market is a dynamic and evolving sector that plays a pivotal role in the automotive industry. This market encompasses the design, production, and distribution of transmission systems specifically tailored for commercial vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and vans. As the world economy continues to grow, so does the demand for efficient transportation solutions, making the commercial vehicle transmission market a key player in the automotive landscape.

Market Outlook:

The market outlook for commercial vehicle transmissions is promising, driven by several key factors. First and foremost, the steady growth of the global logistics and transportation sector is a significant driver. E-commerce expansion, globalization, and the need for efficient supply chain management are increasing the demand for commercial vehicles worldwide. This, in turn, propels the demand for advanced and robust transmission systems that can handle heavy loads and provide fuel efficiency.

Stringent emissions regulations are also pushing the market forward. Governments and environmental agencies are imposing stricter emission standards for commercial vehicles, compelling manufacturers to develop transmissions that are not only powerful but also eco-friendly. As a result, the market is witnessing a shift toward electrified and hybrid transmission systems.

Moreover, technological advancements are reshaping the market landscape. The integration of smart and connected technologies into commercial vehicle transmissions allows for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced fuel economy. Fleet operators are increasingly seeking such innovations to optimize their operations, thereby driving the adoption of advanced transmission systems.

Market Insights:

One of the notable trends in the commercial vehicle transmission market is the transition from traditional manual transmissions to automatic and automated manual transmissions (AMTs). AMTs offer improved fuel efficiency, ease of use, and reduced driver fatigue, making them a popular choice among commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators.

The market is also witnessing increased demand for CVTs (Continuously Variable Transmissions) in certain applications. CVTs offer smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy, making them ideal for urban delivery vehicles and buses. However, traditional automatic and manual transmissions still dominate the heavy-duty truck segment due to their robustness and load-handling capabilities.

In terms of geography, the Asia-Pacific region is a significant player in the commercial vehicle transmission market. The growth of e-commerce, infrastructure development, and urbanization in countries like China and India has led to a surge in demand for commercial vehicles, driving the market in this region. North America and Europe also contribute significantly, with a focus on emission compliance and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape:

Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JATCO Ltd., Hyundai Transys Inc., and Magna International Inc. are some of the prominent companies in the commercial vehicle transmission market. Transmission system manufacturers are incentivized to develop economical solutions without compromising vehicle economy.

Dealers are emphasizing globalization and providing environmentally friendly items. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on developing new technologies, while dealers are cooperating with local partners to decrease manufacturing costs and deliver efficient technology to the market.

WABCO is a component of new intelligent gearboxes being built for incorporation within commercial vehicles. Intelligent automation frees drivers from constant clutch and shift operations while also providing other benefits such as improved fuel efficiency, longer component lives, and increased safety.

In February 2019, Dana unveiled a brand-new electronic transmission and electronic clutch for off-road vehicles.

Magna began production of a new 7-speed mild hybrid dual-clutch transversal transmission for the BMW Group in May 2022. Magna is the sole provider of mild hybrid transmission for all front-transverse applications on the BMW Group chassis. This modest hybrid gearbox system significantly reduces CO2 emissions from internal combustion engines.

