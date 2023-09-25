Sequoia Launches Comp OS 2.0, The Compensation Solution That Gives HR And Finance Leaders A People Advantage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest offering simplifies the complexity of global compensation for employers and employees.



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia, the pioneer in benefits and compensation, announced Sequoia Comp OSTM 2.0 on the Sequoia People Platform. This transformative solution equips companies with real-time visibility and heightened control over their organization's global people spend.

Sequoia Comp OS, which is already used by over 250 Sequoia clients, unifies HR, finance, business leaders, and employees within a single operating system, simplifying the often tedious and frequently spreadsheet-reliant compensation management process. By offering a single source of truth, Sequoia Comp OS allows HR and financial leaders to have the same insights into the past, present, and future of their people spend, enabling real-time adjustments as their workforce and business changes.

Sequoia Comp OS is a modern way for companies to:



to establish competitive and equitable pay.for current and future jobs with headcount planning, active hiring plans, and merit cycle planning.regulations and corporate governance.through personalized offers, merit letters, and total rewards statements.to track global people spend and organizational changes.

In addition, Sequoia provides strategic Compensation Advisory services through their team of compensation experts specialized in helping modern companies. This same team worked hand-in-hand with Sequoia's product organization to design the Comp OS solution so that clients can quickly operationalize their tailored advisory services.

"For 22 years, our company has worked with many of the best HR leaders and finance leaders at some of the fastest growing companies in the world. Yet, a very large majority are managing their biggest investment, their people, using multiple disparate spreadsheets and old data," said Greg Golub, CEO & Founder of Sequoia Group. "Our solution puts HR and finance on the same page so they can better partner together, spend less time wrangling spreadsheets and more time stewarding the people strategy at their companies. We built it so we could

operationalize our compensation needs for our 1,200+ global employee-company and it's been a total game changer for us, so I am excited to bring it to all our clients."

Courtney Cherry Ellis, SVP of People at Auditboard said, "We were able to work with Sequoia as an extension of our team to create a compensation philosophy that made sense for Auditboard and our employees. With Sequoia, we were able to operationalize a fair and equitable pay structure across the company."

Matthew Kennedy, SVP of People at Tonal said, "Our partnership with Sequoia began many years ago through advisory on our executive compensation philosophy, and over the years it has evolved. Sequoia is now a key partner for all things comp and benefits."

"We are bringing together data that companies would typically gather from disparate HR tools to provide business leaders with the complete picture around employee compensation and enables them to make executive decisions with confidence," said Kyle Holm, VP of Sequoia's Compensation Advisory. "When you can drive the strategy with an operating system, HR and Finance leaders spend way less time crunching spreadsheets and much more time focused on stewarding the people advantage for their companies."

Sequoia Comp OS is available to all Sequoia clients today.

