Capital Compass BC Offers Expansive View Into Province's Capital And Business Landscape

Available now, Capital Compass BC offers centralized intelligence on startups, scaleups, investors, entrepreneurial resources, and investment capital flow within the province.

In addition to supporting companies in navigating funding sources and enhancing their visibility, investors and funding providers can utilize the platform to identify companies from across British Columbia that best align with their investment thesis. Capital Compass BC allows users to explore its expansive database with filters for sector, company stage, funding round, and other key characteristics, as well as view trends, opportunities and gaps that exist within the region and in the innovation ecosystem.

“B.C. innovators and entrepreneurs have been wanting a one-stop site to access funding-related resources in B.C.”, said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.“I'm so proud to see that our publicly accessible Capital Compass is now live, and I encourage all of you to explore the platform and update your profiles. This is a truly collaborative platform developed together by multiple stakeholders that will benefit B.C. businesses and investors, connecting them to more opportunities for development and growth.”

“While British Columbia continues to thrive and lead across many sectors, companies in our province will benefit from enhanced knowledge of available capital, resulting in stronger global partnerships and growth potential for B.C.,” said Tomica Divic, Interim President + CEO at Innovate BC.“Through Capital Compass BC, we hope that business and investment entities working within our region will be better equipped to effectively find and access local funding sources and investment opportunities to support their development.”

Publicly available and free-to-use, Capital Compass BC will allow entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and ecosystem enablers to submit relevant information to be featured and searchable within the platform.

To learn more about Capital Compass BC and to access the platform, visit .

Additional Quotes

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

“British Columbia is already a powerful hub for innovation. Capital Compass BC will spur even more growth by showcasing British Columbian businesses and startups and linking them to potential investors around the world. Today's announcement demonstrates the importance of strong partnerships in propelling B.C. businesses forward.”

Jill Earthy, Chief Executive Officer, InBC Investment Corp

“Having enhanced visibility into the innovative business and investment landscape in British Columbia is a valuable asset for growing companies in B.C. to navigate the funding sources needed for their scale up, and for investors to identify opportunities and gain insight into data specific to our region. We are excited to be launching Capital Compass BC with our partners as an essential tool to help identify and close the capital gaps to propel innovation and economic growth within our province.”

Angie Schick, Executive Director, New Ventures BC

"New Ventures BC is thrilled to be a part of this impactful collaboration with Innovate BC, InBC Investment Corp., and PacifiCan. Capital Compass BC will serve as a vital resource for startups, providing a comprehensive view of British Columbia's vibrant business landscape and facilitating stronger connections within our ecosystem."

Dr. Karolina Valente, PhD, CEO + CSO, VoxCell BioInnovation

"Capital Compass BC is the platform that all start-ups have been waiting for. The relevant information is centralized and organized, and this will save a lot of time for founders. Be ready to be able to quickly find investors that align with your company, in addition to like-minded companies for potential alliances and partnerships. It just got so much easier to learn more about the B.C. innovation ecosystem!"

About Innovate BC

A Crown Agency of British Columbia, Innovate BC works to foster innovation across the province and bolster the growth of the local economy through delivering a wide range of programs that help companies start and scale, access talent and encourage technology development, commercialization, and adoption. Innovate BC also harnesses crucial data collection and research, and works to forge strategic industry and community partnerships that create more opportunities for B.C. innovators.

About InBC Investment Corp.

InBC Investment Corp. (InBC) is a strategic investment fund created by the government of British Columbia with $500 million to invest in growing companies and funds to benefit the people of British Columbia. It seeks to attract, retain and grow companies, while generating financial returns alongside measurable economic, social and environmental impacts.

About PacifiCan

PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development partner for British Columbia. Our vision is to propel B.C. forward and create enduring prosperity for all British Columbians.

About New Ventures BC

New Ventures BC (NVBC) was initiated 22 years ago to help early stage tech startups grow. As a non-profit, they run the annual New Ventures BC Competition and a Venture Acceleration Program. To date the New Ventures BC Competition, presented by Innovate BC, has supported over 3,100 companies that have created 9,000 jobs, and raised over $1 billion in financing in BC.

