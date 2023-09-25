Paola Marulanda Features On The Cover Of Exeleon Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paola Marulanda Exeleon Cover

Paola Marulanda of Luxury Homes Connect features on the Cover of Exeleon's 2023 Most Influential Women in Real Estate to Follow.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Exeleon Magazine recently released its latest issue featuring the Most Influential Women in Real Estate to Follow in 2023. The issue features some of the most established real estate women leaders and highlights their incredible journey.Exeleon Magazine is a business-focused platform for leaders across the globe. The magazine comprises key insights about business, entrepreneurship, growth, startups, and leadership.Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Paola Marulanda. As the CEO and Founder of Luxury Homes Connect , Paola has established her name as an unstoppable force in the South Florida real estate market and beyond.Using her knowledge of the industry, passion for real estate, and commitment to outstanding service, she has successfully brokered real estate transactions for a wide array of prominent clients.In the Cover Story, Paola talks about her exhilarating journey –“Despite trying times, sometimes business shows up for me like the hands of an angel, answering all of my prayers. Other times the journey takes me on a divine path where I am completely empowered and feel like I am on top of this limitless world. This is truly an exhilarating and meaningful career, not for the faint of heart.”Fittingly, as the face of Exeleon's 2023 Influential Women in Real Estate issue, we look into the story of Paola, her journey to the top, and her vision going forward for the Miami Luxury Real Estate Market.Also, included in this issue are interviews and stories of women leaders from the real estate industry like Brie Schmidt, Kristen D. Conti, Desiree Avila, Elizabeth Dodson, and more.Read Digital Version of the Magazine.Check out the Magazine Web Version.About Exeleon MagazineExeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.About Luxury Homes Connect MiamiFounded in 2008 by Paola Marulanda, Luxury Homes Connect has emerged as a prominent and influential force in the South Florida real estate industry. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Paola's extensive knowledge, passion, and dedication have led to successful real estate transactions for numerous distinguished clients. Leveraging her exceptional language skills and diverse cultural background, Paola maintains invaluable connections domestically and abroad. She specializes in relocation services as well as referrals, catering to families throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

