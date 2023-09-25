Typhur Launches The Typhur Dometm: A Smart Air Fryer Redefining Home Cooking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Typhur Dome Airfryer

Typhur Inc. has launched a multifunctional, app ready, self-cleaning smart air fryer with a domed design available to the home cook.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Typhur Inc. ( ), known for design-driven, cutting-edge smart kitchen appliances, has launched the world's fastest, self-cleaning air fryer called Typhur DomeTM. Capable of more than simply air frying, this clever device can do it all thanks to its unique design inspired by traditional pizza ovens.Available exclusively on , the Typhur Dome delivers 30% faster cooking times on average while maintaining optimal temperatures and keeping food moist.Inspired by traditional pizza ovens, where geometry improves heating efficiency and features an optimized circulation system that makes it the world's fastest air fryer under most conditions. With a flat, level cooking surface and twice the cooking capacity of most 6L air fryers, it's perfect for families and gatherings. Experience unmatched speed and efficiency in air frying, ensuring perfectly cooked food every time."Air fryers have gained immense popularity worldwide for a reason,” said Frank Sun, CEO of Typhur Inc.“The Dome Air Fryer elevates the cooking experience and takes air frying to the next level by allowing users to achieve perfect cooking results faster and more efficiently.”Key features of the Typhur Dome Air Fryer include:Capacity: With a cooking capacity that is double the size of the average air fryer (5.3L), the Typhur Dome is large enough to cook 32 wings, 2.2lbs of fries, two steaks or 12" pizza. It can effortlessly serve 4-8 people.Speed: Unique cyclonic circulation system delivers 30% faster cooking times while maintaining optimal temperatures and keeping food moist.Versatility: Dehydration, baking, and roasting functionality allows users to explore a wide range of culinary possibilities.Self-Cleaning: The Typhur Dome breaks down grease from the interior during the self-clean cycle eliminating the need for tedious manual cleaning. The tray is also dishwasher safe.Adjustable Fan Speed: Offers precise control for baking and roasting, ensuring tender, juicy results.Seamless App Integration: Enables users to control the cooking process, activate the self-clean function, and access a recipe reminder feature, providing a connected cooking experience.Temperatures range from 105 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.The Typhur Dome Air Fryer is now available for $499 onAbout Typhur Inc.Typhur is the creator of world-class kitchen appliances designed to minimize time in the kitchen for home chefs. We harness the latest science and technology to design and develop intuitive, easy-to-use products. Typhur is committed to bringing a joyful cooking experience to everyone through innovative, science-backed products. For more information, visit

Danielle Spoleti

Pulp PR

+1 201-566-6417

