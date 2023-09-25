Associa Hill Country Hosts Free Webinar On 2023 Legislative Updates For Managed Community Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country (ACH) believes that an educated homeowners' association (HOA) board is a successful board. That's why it's hosting a free virtual webinar to provide new community board members with an overview of the most recent legislative session. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex demands facing their community.

Topics covered in this webinar will focus primarily on new legislation in Texas that has recently passed, legislation that failed to pass, and other proposals on the horizon. Attendees will also learn how this legislation impacts individual associations and their residents. An open forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

2023 Legislative Updates

Who:

Brady Ortego, Esq.

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

When:

Thursday, September 28th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT

Where:

To RSVP for this free event, email

