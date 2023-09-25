New Years NJ To Host New Jersey's Best Hotel New Year's Eve Parties For 2023 And 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Jersey Tenors

Daddy Pop

The Party Crashers

NewYearsNJofficially launches their New Year's NJ hotel parties at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown.

- Jonathan Moore

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- NewYearsNJhas officially announced their 2023 New Year's NJ hotel parties to be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown. These New Year's Eve NJ hotel parties will be the largest organized New Year's Eve parties in New Jersey with an anticipated attendance of 800+ guests. Featured headliners include“The Jersey Tenors” who will perform on New Year's Eve in New Jersey at both hotels. Live music will be performed by Daddy Pop and The Party Crashers, which are two of New Jersey's most popular New Year's Eve in NJ party bands.

These New Year's Eve NJ party will consist of a 5-hour premium open bar, 3-course dinner, live band entertainment and live simulcast of the New York Times Square ball drop at midnight. Special VIP couple's packages are available at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, NJ; which include overnight hotel accommodations and complimentary breakfast on New Year's Day. Enjoy a wonderful dinner and New Year's Eve hotel party package to celebrate 2024 in New Jersey.

"We are proud to launch our new site, NewYearsNJand celebrate our 16th year organizing New Jersey's Best New Year's Eve parties," says Jonathan Moore, president of New Year's NJ whose company produces the event annually. "This year we have upgraded our dinner menu and New Year's Eve NJ entertainment to provide an even higher level of guest satisfaction," added Moore.

Tickets will be available beginning, September 25, 2023 and reservations can be booked through the official website or by calling 908.799.8294. Tickets are expected to sell out and reservations are required. Special group pricing for 5-couples or more will be available by calling the box office for a discount code. Make sure to ask about AAA, Costco and Marriott Bonvoy membership discounts.

Jon Moore

Jonathan Moore

New Years NJ

+1 908-799-8294

