Global Sleeping Aids Market Set To Soar, Predicted To Reach $120 Billion By 2030 X Herald

The global sleeping aids market is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR from US$ 83.1 billion in 2022 to more than US$ 120 billion by 2030.

Sleep disorders disrupt the natural sleep cycle, causing disturbances in restorative sleep and leading to symptoms like daytime fatigue and other related issues. Common manifestations include recurrent sleep disturbances, persistent daytime tiredness despite adequate nightly sleep duration, and a reduced ability to participate in daily activities.

Inadequate sleep can exert adverse impacts on academic and work performance, interpersonal relationships, cognitive abilities, mental well-being, and body weight. Additionally, it may increase the risk of conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Sleep disorders can be addressed through natural remedies, including herbal sleeping aids and homeopathic treatments, to improve sleep quality and overall health.

Sleeping Aids Market Dynamics

The rise in sleep disorders, encompassing conditions like insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and restless leg syndrome, can be attributed to factors such as stress, lifestyle changes, and an aging population, bolstering the demand for sleeping aids. An increased awareness of sleep's vital role in overall health prompts individuals to seek solutions for improved sleep quality, further fueling the demand. Technological advancements have introduced innovative sleep tracking devices and smart pillows, expanding the sleeping aids market. Additionally, the prevalence of irregular work schedules and frequent travel has created a need for sleep aids to manage disrupted sleep patterns.

Sleeping Aids Market Opportunities

Innovative solutions in the field of sleep aid research and development are trending. These efforts encompass the creation of novel products, such as wearable devices, sleep tracking apps, and non-pharmacological therapies, to cater to a wide array of consumer preferences and requirements. Furthermore, there's a rising demand for personalized sleep solutions that take into account an individual's unique sleep patterns and specific needs, offering a promising opportunity. Additionally, as consumers increasingly embrace natural and holistic approaches to health, there's potential for the development and promotion of herbal and over-the-counter sleeping aids.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Abecca Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Betterlifehealthcare Ltd.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lifeline Corporation Pte Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

As sleep disorders become increasingly prevalent, the demand for effective sleep aid medications is on the rise. Currently, the United States dominates the North American market, accounting for over 90% of its revenue, a trend expected to persist through 2030.

Moreover, the United States is poised for continued growth in the sleep aid market due to heightened consumer awareness of sleep aid products and the significant presence of market giants like Merck and Pfizer in the country.

The expanding elderly and obese population in the United States is also expected to drive the need for sleep-related pharmaceuticals and devices.

Sleeping Aids Market Demand & Supply Trends

The demand for sleeping aids remains consistent, driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and growing awareness of sleep's significance for well-being. Consumers actively seek solutions to enhance sleep quality. The market offers a diverse range of sleeping aids, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter remedies, sleep monitoring devices, and therapeutic options, accommodating various consumer preferences. The accessibility of sleeping aids through online retail platforms has broadened their global reach. Furthermore, the trend towards holistic health and wellness has spurred interest in non-pharmacological sleep aids like meditation, aromatherapy, and herbal remedies.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the sleep aids market, leading companies are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, innovative developments, and product launches to enhance their growth prospects. Manufacturers of sleep aids are allocating substantial resources to research and development, a vital component of their business strategy, to cater to the needs of specific patient populations. Market players are also placing significant emphasis on expanding their market presence, both in established and emerging regions.

In December 2019, the U.S. FDA granted approval for a new medication, DAYVIGOTM (lemborexant), an orexin receptor antagonist discovered and developed by Eisai Co., Ltd. This approval offers a promising solution for adults dealing with insomnia characterized by difficulties in falling asleep, staying asleep, or maintaining sleep.

Segmentation of Sleeping Aids Industry Research



By Product :



Sleep Apnea Devices



Medication



Mattresses & Pillows

Sleep Laboratory Services

By Sleep Disorder :



Insomnia



Sleep Apnea



Restless Leg Syndrome



Narcolepsy



Sleepwalking

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

The sleeping aids market is witnessing sustained growth due to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and a growing awareness of the importance of quality sleep. Innovations in technology and personalized solutions are driving opportunities for growth and diversification. As consumers continue to prioritize their sleep health, stakeholders in the sleeping aids industry must adapt to changing dynamics, seize growth opportunities, and stay attuned to evolving demand-supply trends to meet the diverse needs of sleep-deprived individuals worldwide.

