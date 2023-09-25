Serve Flavorful, Sustainable Seafood

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether seafood night at your house means sauteed shrimp, baked fish or anything in between, it's an exciting excuse to bring the family together for favorite meals. Delicious recipes abound when seafood is on the menu.



However, this is no longer your grandparents' seafood. Today, more than half of all seafood consumed in the U.S. is farm-raised – a practice known as aquaculture. While the industry has made strides throughout the last few decades, from increasingly sustainable farming practices to technological advancements that can help feed a growing population, not all farmed seafood is equal and neither are the certifications you see on its packaging.

For more than a decade, the global nonprofit Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) has created and enforced the world's strictest standards for farmed seafood. Its sea green ASC certification label is only found on farmed seafood that meets these high standards – helping seafood shoppers make informed purchasing decisions.

It's a movement some of the nation's leading seafood grocers and chefs are getting behind.

"About 2/3 of our seafood offerings are raised on farms, which reflects both growing supply and demand," said Abe Ng, CEO of the Sushi Maki restaurant chain and market stations. "There's a much broader customer understanding and appreciation of aquaculture than, say, 10 years ago. However, not all farmed seafood is equal in terms of quality, environmental sustainability and social responsibility."

A unique combination of standards help ensure supply chain integrity from the farm to the store while protecting the environment, workers and communities. ASC's sea green label only appears on seafood from farms that have been independently assessed and certified as environmentally and socially responsible.

"Whether your seafood is wild-caught or farmed, what matters to today's shoppers is that it's high-quality, flavorful and was fished or farmed in a responsible way that's good for you and the planet," said Roger O'Brien, president and CEO of the Santa Monica Seafood market and cafe. "Farm-raised seafood that's been responsibly certified by the ASC delivers on the assurance that the seafood you're buying is what it claims to be, which is a key commitment we make to our customers."

With a trusted certification like the ASC, you can confidently enjoy make-at-home recipes like Honey Mustard Crunch Salmon, Blackened Shrimp Tacos with Creole Remoulade Slaw and Almond Stuffed Rainbow Trout without sacrificing taste or sustainability.

To find more certification information and discover family-friendly seafood recipes, visit SeaGreenBeGreen.

Honey Mustard Crunch Salmon

Recipe courtesy of North Coast Seafoods

1



bag (1 pound, three 6-ounce portions) North Coast Seafoods ASC-certified Naked Norwegian Salmon

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Honey Mustard Glaze:

1/3



cup honey

1/4



cup whole-grain mustard

2



tablespoons smooth Dijon mustard

2



tablespoons mayonnaise

2



teaspoons horseradish

1



teaspoon smoked paprika

Crunch:

3/4



cup panko breadcrumbs

2



tablespoons dried parsley

2



tablespoons olive oil

Thaw salmon and pat dry. Arrange on oiled baking tray. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To make glaze: In small bowl, combine honey, mustard, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, horseradish and paprika; mix until well combined. Chill glaze until ready to use.

To make crunch: In bowl, combine breadcrumbs, parsley and oil; mix well. Reserve.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Top each salmon portion with 1 tablespoon glaze and spread evenly over fish. Press crunch evenly onto glaze.

Bake 15-17 minutes until fish is cooked through.

Serve with drizzle of remaining glaze.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos with Creole Remoulade Slaw

Recipe courtesy of Coastal Seafoods and Fortune Fish & Gourmet

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Coleslaw:

1/3



cup mayonnaise

1



tablespoon capers, chopped

1



teaspoon stone ground mustard

1/3



cup parsley, chopped

1/2



teaspoon horseradish

1/3



cup red onion, diced

1



tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1/2



bag coleslaw mix

Tacos:

6



small corn tortillas

1



tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1/2



pound peeled and deveined ASC-certified shrimp, thawed

3



green onions, sliced

fresh salsa or pico de gallo (optional)

1



lime, sliced (optional)

To make coleslaw: In bowl, mix mayonnaise, capers, mustard, parsley, horseradish, red onion and Cajun seasoning. Mix coleslaw and about 3/4 of dressing. Stir until coated then add more dressing, if desired. Refrigerate coleslaw until ready to serve.

To make tacos: Heat grill to medium heat. Once hot, toast tortillas on each side until browned on edges. Stack toasted tortillas on plate and cover with towel until ready to serve.

Pour Cajun seasoning over shrimp and stir until shrimp are coated.

Cook shrimp 3-5 minutes per side, or until shrimp are firm and Cajun seasoning is blackened. Remove shrimp from grill to prevent overcooking.

To serve, place about 1/4 cup coleslaw in each tortilla then top with 3-5 shrimp and green onions. Top with salsa or pico de gallo, if desired. Squeeze wedge of fresh lime over top, if desired.

Almond Stuffed Rainbow Trout

Recipe courtesy of Riverence Provisions

2



ASC-certified Riverence Steelhead Trout fillets (8 ounces each)



nonstick cooking spray

1/2



cup sliced almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

2



tablespoons lemon zest

2



tablespoons lemon juice

1/4



cup chives, chopped

1 1/2

cups breadcrumbs

1/4



cup Italian parsley



salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1



egg, beaten



kitchen twine (6-inch lengths)

1



tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Rinse steelhead trout fillets and pat dry with paper towel. Line baking pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Mix almonds, lemon zest, lemon juice, chives, breadcrumbs and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Add beaten egg to breadcrumb mixture and stir until well incorporated.

Lay first trout fillet skin side down on baking pan. Place twine pieces underneath fish, spacing 1 1/2 inches apart; leave untied.

Place breading mixture over trout fillet and remaining trout fillet on top of breadcrumb mixture, skin side up.

Secure trout fillets together using kitchen twine. Brush olive oil on trout and sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

Bake 15-20 minutes, or until fish is cooked through. Slice into portions to serve.

