Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
On 24 September 2020, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 45,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2022 and 26,644 shares vested on 25 September 2023.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
| a)
| Name
| Geraint Jones
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 26,664 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 12,523 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 14,121 have been retained.
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP £23.92
| 12,523
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 25 September 2023.
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange (XLON)
On 24 September 2020, Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 36,250 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 26,610 shares vested on 25 September 2023.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
| a)
| Name
| Cristina Nestares
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| CEO UK Insurance/PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 26,610 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 11,610 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 15,000 have been retained.
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP £23.92
| 11,610
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 25 September 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange (XLON)
On 24 September 2020, Scott Cargill (CEO Admiral Money) was awarded 18,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 14,085 shares vested on 25 September 2023.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
| a)
| Name
| Scott Cargill
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| CEO Admiral Money/PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 14,085 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 14,085 shares were sold.
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP £23.92
| 14,085
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 25 September 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange (XLON)
On 24 September 2020, Costantino Moretti (Head of International Insurance) was awarded 22,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 12,912 shares vested on 25 September 2023.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
| a)
| Name
| Costantino Moretti
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Head of International/PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 12,912 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 12,912 shares were sold.
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP £23.92
| 12,912
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 25 September 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange (XLON)
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
| a)
| Name
| Karen Jones
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Person Closely Associated with, and wife of, Geraint Jones, Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Disposal of Shares
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP £23.97
| 1,000
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 25 September 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange (XLON)
