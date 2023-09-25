Phynet Dermatology LLC Expands To Nevada With Its Newest Affiliation, Academic Dermatology Of Nevada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is pleased to announce its recent affiliation with Academic Dermatology of Nevada in Henderson, NV. This is the first affiliation in Nevada for PhyNet, expanding its reach to 18 states nationwide.Founded by Dr. Curt Samlaska, Academic Dermatology of Nevada has been serving the Henderson and Las Vegas communities for over 25 years. Dr. Samlaska's unique approach, combining the art and science of dermatology while offering the latest treatment options for skin diseases and cosmetic transformation, has led to him being voted the“Best of Las Vegas” for several years in a row. Academic Dermatology of Nevada is one of the most highly sought-after dermatology practices in the Las Vegas area.“We are excited to enter the Nevada market with our newest affiliation with Dr. Samlaska and his highly skilled team,” said Stephen M. Pirri, CEO of PhyNet Dermatology LLC.“This will be the first of many in the state of Nevada as we continue to expand the organization across the West.”As part of the affiliation, Academic Dermatology of Nevada will gain access to PhyNet Dermatology's extensive resources, including advanced technology and business operations support. This will allow the practice to continue focusing on providing a world-class experience to its patients."Our patients' skin health is always the top priority. We look forward to continuing to offer the latest procedures to keep their skin vibrant and at its healthiest," commented Dr. Samlaska. "We are committed to providing the highest quality care in a welcoming environment and know the partnership with PhyNet will help us keep that unwavering focus for our patients."For more information about Academic Dermatology of Nevada, please visit acadderm.com.ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGYHeadquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 280 network providers at 115 locations in 18 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit .

