Lenderdock Announces Partnership With Westwood Insurance Agency

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, is pleased to announce a new relationship with Westwood Insurance Agency LLC, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP)."Westwood is a smart and strategic company that has made a point to continually improve operational efficiencies and internal workflows in order to better serve their customers and to support growth opportunities. We are thrilled about the collaboration and synergies between both organizations,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock's CEO.Westwood Insurance Agency will take full advantage of LenderDock's Verifi TM, Correxions TM, and LenderDocsTM solutions.The first tool, VerifiTM, is a real-time insurance policy verification system. VerifiTM eliminates the need for phone calls for policy verification, resulting in a quicker and more effective process.With the second tool, CorrexionsTM, lenders can send adjustments to the carrier directly, automating the process of changing policy information. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates quickly and effectively in accordance with their own protocols.Finally, LenderDocsTM offers financial third parties electronic and real-time access to critical policy-related papers including EOIs, Certificates, and others. This facilitates the acquisition and dissemination of these documents, making it simpler for business partners to handle their policy data.About Westwood Insurance AgencyWestwood Insurance Agency is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States, having helped more than a million people protect what matters most since its founding in 1952. As a full-service agency, Westwood offers a complete array of personal, commercial, and surplus line products. Westwood partners with the world's leading insurance products. For more information, visit .About LenderDock Inc.Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.Contact LenderDock

