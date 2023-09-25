Nigeria Data Centre Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Co-Location To Offer The Most Lucrative Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Data Centre Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to

In 2022, the Nigeria data center market reached an estimated value of approximately $131.6 million, but it's on the path to significant expansion. By 2027, it is forecasted to soar to an impressive $288.8 million. This substantial growth can be attributed to various factors, including the launch of 5G technology and the increasing penetration of the internet in Nigeria.

Nigeria has set ambitious goals for its digital future with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020-2030). The country aims to transform into a fully digital economy by 2030, driving the need for robust data center infrastructure.

The thriving fintech and startup ecosystem in Nigeria is also contributing to the demand for dynamic data centers. Previously, many companies hosted their data offshore due to concerns about reliability and scalability. However, as international data center operators turn their attention to Nigeria, the sector has become more resilient and reliant on local hosting.

Colocation services are a significant revenue driver in Nigeria's data center market, accounting for more than half of the market share. The convenience, security, and reduced power interruptions make colocation an attractive choice for businesses.

Among colocation types, retail holds the largest market share. This is primarily due to the dominance of small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria, seeking retail colocation spaces for their data center needs.

The Nigeria Data Center Industry is characterized by consolidation, with top players holding over 70% of the market share. Competition among these players is based on various factors, including the number of data centers, IT load, gross floor area, total white space, number of racks, and geographical presence.

As Nigeria continues to experience increased internet penetration, higher investments, and government initiatives, the data center market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. This growth reflects the country's commitment to embracing digital transformation and the critical role data centers play in achieving that vision.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Overview

2.1 Country demographics

2.2 Population analysis

2.3 Nigeria Digital Economy

3. Regional Analysis

3.1 Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in Nigeria with Other Countries

4. Market Overview

4.1 Supply Side Ecosystem

4.2 Demand Side Ecosystem

4.3 Business Cycle of Nigeria Data Centre Market

5. Nigeria Data Centre Market Size, FY'2017-FY'2022

6. Nigeria Data Centre Market Segmentation, FY'2022

6.1 Segmentation by Vertical

6.2 Segmentation by Type of Co-Location

6.3 Segmentation by End User Industry

7. End User Analysis

7.1 Data Centre End User Analysis in Nigeria

7.2 Decision Making Parameters

7.3 Snapshot of Telecom and IT Industry in Nigeria

7.4 Snapshot of BFSI Industry in Nigeria

7.5 Snapshot of E-Commerce Industry in Nigeria

8. Industry Analysis

8.1 SWOT analysis for Data Centre Market in Nigeria

8.2 Trends and Development for Data Centre Market in Nigeria

8.3 Growth Driver for Data Centre Market in Nigeria

8.4 Bottleneck and Challenges for Data Centre Market in Nigeria

8.5 Government Initiatives and Regulation

9. Competition Scenario

9.1 Competitive Landscape of Nigeria Data Center Market

9.2 Market Positioning of Players in Nigeria Data Center Market

9.3 Gartner Magic Quadrant of Nigeria Data Centre Market

9.4 Market Share of Major Players, 2022

9.5 Market Share of Players on the basis of White space, 2022

9.6 Market Share of Players on the basis of Number of Data Centers, 2022

9.7 Market Share of Players on the basis of Number of Racks, 2022

9.8 Market Share of Players on the basis of Number of Available Racks, 2022

9.9 IT Load (MW) of Data Center Companies in Nigeria, 2022

9.10 Cross-Comparison of Players in Nigeria Data Centre Market

9.11 Strength and Weaknesses of Nigeria Data Centre Market Players

10. Pricing Analysis

11. Impact of Covid 19

12. Future Outlook

12.1 Market Size of Nigeria Data Centre Market, FY'2022-FY'2027

12.2 Segmentation by Vertical, FY'2022-FY'2027

12.3 Segmentation by Type of Co-location, FY'2022-FY'2027

12.4 Segmentation by End User Industry, FY'2022-FY'2027

13. Case Study

14. Analyst Recommendation

15. Industry Speaks

