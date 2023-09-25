Global Firewall As A Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Firewall As A Service Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Firewall As A Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The firewall as a service market is anticipated to reach $7.39 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.0%, as per TBRC's Firewall As A Service Global Market Report 2023 .
The firewall as a service market grows due to rising cyber-attacks and fraud cases. North America leads in market share. Major players include Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Juniper Networks, Cato Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet, and Check Point Software Technologies.
Firewall As A Service Market Segments
.By Service Type: Traffic Monitoring and Control, Compliance and Audit Management, Reporting and Log Management, Automation and Orchestration, Security Management
.By Deployment: Private, Hybrid
.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises
.By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer goods, Other Verticals
.By Geography: The firewall as a service global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Firewall as a service (FWaaS) is a firewall solution delivered as a cloud-based service that allows companies to simplify IT infrastructure. Firewall as a Service filters network traffic to safeguard organizations from both inside and outside threats.
