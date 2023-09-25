Farm Animal Healthcare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The farm animal healthcare market is expected to reach $26.92 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 7.3%, according to TBRC's Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2023.
The farm animal healthcare market's growth is driven by rising livestock numbers, with North America holding the largest market share. Major players include Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, and more.
Farm Animal Healthcare Market Segments
.By Product: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medical Feed Additives, Other Products
.By Application: Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Fish, Sheep
.By End User: Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing or In-House Testing, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Other End Users
.By Geography: The global farm animal healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The farm animal healthcare refers to a proactive service that outlines steps for disease prevention, identification, and management in order to promote the health and wellbeing of farm animals. It ensures that disease, injury, and mortality among farmed animals are kept to a minimum.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
