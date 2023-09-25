Use Your Voice Launches National Competition With $1M Prize To Amplify The Voices Of Thoughtful Americans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Use Your Voice, a 501(c)(4) not for profit social welfare organization has today, announced its launch. Use Your Voice is a Shark-Tank-like competition that calls upon citizens to rise above partisan politics and compose a comprehensive messaging campaign, focused upon unification, positivity, and hope against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaigns.



Use Your Voice is a competition that is inclusive of all Americans and will issue in a new era of political messaging that will:

.Incrementally counteract the divisive messaging that pervades elections in the United States;

.Maximize citizen-participation across all segments of America as we aim to reconceive the rhetoric and themes surrounding the 2024 presidential election; and

.Ensure for the proper execution of a new genre of hopeful and aspirational themes and messages that will reshape our culture and behavior.



The challenge is to create a messaging campaign that is uplifting and productive, against a backdrop



Competition Specifications:

.Competitors will submit their campaigns via online portal.

.The competition will open on January 1st, 2024, and close on March 21st, 2024.

.Judges will include a roster of well-regarded individuals, who represent a diversity of age, gender, thought, ethnicity, and expertise.

.The top-5 contestants will be invited to Washington DC in May 2024 to present their ideas to our panel of judges.

.The winner of the Use Your Voice competition will be announced on June 1st, 2024 and will be awarded $1M to execute their unique campaign from August - November 2024.

.Each dollar of the $1M will be accounted for and audited.



Use Your Voice is also seeking partners in the form of Inspiration Partners, Thought Partners and Investment Partners.



Inspiration Partners: For influencers, who are frustrated with the hamster-wheel of politics, Use Your Voice is offering a platform for influencers to incentivize others (outside of the billion-dollar industry) to help re-create the narrative.



Thought Partners: For thoughtful scholars and experts, who are focused on conflict-resolution, social psychology, and/or political science, Use Your Voice is offering the opportunity to help frame and run our inaugural competition.



Investment Partners: Use Your Voice will be partnering with investors to finance the different aspects of the competition and operational costs of the organization. Every donor to the Use Your Voice competition helps level the playing field as we work to lend a voice to thoughtful Americans who might not have the opportunity, or platform, to share it.



About Use Your Voice:



Use Your Voice seeks to promote themes and messages that will help diminish the hostilities that divide our society.



Use Your Voice, believes that America is the most exceptional country in the world, composed of an incredibly promising and diverse citizenry, who are best suited to re-shape and re-imagine solution-oriented campaigns that unify Americans and encourage them to participate in healthy political discourse.



To learn more and get involved, visit our website , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter pages.

Sarah Lenti

Use Your Voice

+1 202-557-5461

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok