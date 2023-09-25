American Airlines Center Partners With ANC As The Single Source Venue Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enhanced Venue Services and more than 13,500 square feet of state-of-the-art Digital Signage Previewed Today for the 2023-24 NBA and NHL seasons

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a media event today in Dallas, American Airlines Center – home of the NBA's Mavericks and NHL's Stars – unveiled a host of arena upgrades for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Among the enhancements being made to the 22 year-old facility are more than 13,500 square-feet of state-of-the-art digital signage designed, procured, and installed by ANC, the leading diversified solutions provider in the digital signage and visual display industry for more than a quarter of a century.



American Airlines Center upgraded scoreboard render visualization.

Continue Reading

The centerpiece of the project is a new show-stopping main center-hung display, which is 55% larger than the current scoreboard. It boasts 26.25 feet tall by 44.29 feet wide sideline screens and 26.25 feet tall by 31.17 feet wide endline screens. All are slightly convex and feature 4mm LED modules for exceptional contrast visuals. It will also be one of the few center-hung systems in the industry to feature an "under-belly" of subtly curved and angled LED boards below its main screens for new viewing angles and a higher quality experience for nearly every seat in the building.

"The upgraded video displays venue-wide are the next steps in creating a more exciting and immersive gameday environment," said Dave Brown, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of American Airlines Center. "The upgraded size, resolution, and the new under-belly displays will improve the in-game experience for many of our fans, providing more opportunities for play-by-play engagement and increasing views of larger-than-life video content. Now every fan will have a great view of the action and the digital displays."



Through the partnership with ANC, the arena will also debut nearly 1,000 feet of best-in-class 10mm LED fascia wrapping the bowl; two large format (21.51 feet by 72.44 feet) 10mm end bowl displays; and a 50-foot-wide exterior Victory Plaza Marquee display. The new digital signage will help create a more energizing and cohesive game experience from before fans enter the door to nearly anywhere in the arena.

Like most ANC partners, AAC is also leveraging the company's industry-leading expertise across multiple services: comprehensive game-day technical support and display maintenance for the entire venue display network; and ANC's advertising sales group to help strategize and generate new marketing and TV-visible media revenue for the venue.

"Leading venue operators and sports properties are realizing that enhancing their digital display systems is a necessity when modernizing the venue, improving the atmosphere for fans, and impacting the bottom line by providing new and existing marketing partners with enhanced value," said Jerry Cifarelli Jr., CEO of ANC & C10 Media. "As the industry's leading single-source solutions partner, we provide the arena and its teams with the full spectrum of our expertise across technology, design, advertising sales, maintenance, and operations."

ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

Designed by architectural wizard David M. Schwarz and Dallas based HKS, Inc., American Airlines Center is considered one of the nation's top arenas. Since opening its doors in 2001, the Center has been setting the precedent for sporting and live entertainment events. Bringing in a wide variety of big name shows as well as being home of both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center consistently displays its unique versatility. Billboard Magazine named American Airlines Center the 6th busiest arena in the world in 2022.

ABOUT ANC

As a leader and innovator in the digital signage and video display industry for over 25 years, ANC transforms a wide range of commercial spaces, from best-in-class sports and entertainment venues to iconic transportation hubs and retail destinations, into immersive and unforgettable digital media experiences. Our diversified suite of services delivers the ideal blend of creative multimedia advertising, innovative audiovisual technologies, deep technical integration expertise, and flawless operational execution to offer the industry's most trusted single-source solution. ANC's iconic partners include the Washington Commanders, Westfield World Trade Center, The Howard Hughes Corporation's Seaport District Pier 17 and Tin Building, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, Boston Red Sox, the Indiana Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavalier's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and college and university venues across the United States. To learn more about ANC, visit:

SOURCE ANC