Orange Label Marketing Proudly Welcomes Career Exploration Platform, Tiggbee, To Their Client Roster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Orange Label Marketing, the leading response marketing agency, announces the addition of Tiggbee, a career exploration platform, to its roster of clients.

- John HallCOSTA MESA, CA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Orange Label Marketing , the leading response marketing agency renowned for driving brand growth and success, is pleased to announce the addition of Tiggbee , an innovative platform transforming career exploration for students and schools from grades 4-12, to its prestigious roster of clients. Tiggbee aims to break down social, economic and geographic barriers in career education through its interactive video-driven platform, which is free for schools."We are ecstatic to be partnering with Tiggbee, a pioneer in education technology that is reimagining the way students engage with potential career paths," said Rochelle Reiter, President of Orange Label. "Their mission aligns perfectly with our own values of driving impactful results that make a difference in communities.”The collaboration focuses on a targeted social media strategy aimed at enhancing Tiggbee's brand presence among schools, educators, current and future industry partners, and students. Plans include in-depth content creation, digital marketing initiatives, and targeted social media campaigns to engage both B2B and B2C audiences effectively."Tiggbee's platform was designed to ignite student's passions for a variety of career paths by featuring diverse speakers from various industries, including STEM and trades," said John Hall, CEO of Tiggbee. "Partnering with Orange Label Marketing will undoubtedly help us spread this impactful message more widely and effectively than ever before."Tiggbee works with industry partners/businesses to create and schedule pre-recorded and live“events,” or videos, interactive projects and follow-up Q&A sessions. Industry partners and businesses benefit by expanding their in-person outreach programs to a wider community, empowering employees to share expertise on a larger scale and attracting loyal consumers and passionate future employees. Schools and educators benefit by having access to Tiggbee's free and easy-to-navigate platform to encourage students' educational and career planning. Students benefit by having direct access to insights from industry leaders and exposure to a broad range of career options.“It's a win-win all around,” said Michelle Komala, VP of Marketing Strategy for Orange Label, who was recently filmed to be a featured speaker in the Tiggbee platform.“I'm happy to give back to students and provide a sneak peak into the marketing field as a potential career.”ABOUT ORANGE LABELOrange Label is an award-winning response marketing agency that delivers wow creative, a stellar experience and better results through data-driven, creative marketing. Services include strategy, data analytics, media, social media, content and design. Partnering with wellness brands that grow when their customers do, Orange Label's partial list of clients include Nékter Juice Bar, Greenwell Farms, Southland Credit Union, Great West Produce and South Bay International. For more information, visit orangelabelmarketing.com.ABOUT TIGGBEETiggbee is a pioneering force in education, dedicated to revolutionizing career exploration for 4th to 12th graders across the United States. The innovative platform empowers students to discover their passions and potential career paths through engaging video content and connections with industry experts. Tiggbee believes in simplifying career exploration, making it an exhilarating educational adventure filled with opportunities and insights that shape the future of students. Join the transformative journey towards a brighter future for students everywhere, visit tiggbee.com

