Melka Capital Makes Strategic Investment In Kicbac: The Next Big Name In Payments

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Melka Capital , a venture capital firm renowned for its strategic investments in promising startups, proudly announces an investment in Kicbac , an emerging star in the payments industry. Kicbac, a dynamic payments startup, is prepared to redefine the way businesses handle transactions with its innovative payment platform designed for seamless integration and user-friendly efficiency.As the payments landscape undergoes rapid evolution, Kicbac is emerging as a standout company. Their specialized payment platform is designed to cater to businesses of all sizes, offering a solution that seamlessly integrates into existing systems while eradicating the need for complex installations or time-consuming manual processes."We are thrilled to back Kicbac, a startup that we believe holds the potential to become a household name in the payments industry," explained Danny Mikhail, CEO of Melka Capital. "Kicbac's commitment to simplifying payments aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy of supporting disruptive ideas that have the potential to drive industry evolution."Kicbac's payments platform has already gained notable attention for its ability to facilitate transactions with unrivaled ease. By offering businesses an innovative, efficient, and user-friendly payment solution, Kicbac is positioning itself as the future of payments.Mike Zolad, Vice President of Business Development at Kicbac, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Melka Capital's investment marks a significant milestone for Kicbac. Their expertise and strategic guidance will undoubtedly fuel our mission to revolutionize payments and empower small businesses and enterprises across the globe."Melka Capital's investment in Kicbac highlights its dedication to identifying and supporting startups with groundbreaking potential. This partnership solidifies Melka Capital's reputation as an early adopter of innovative startups poised to revolutionize traditional industries.About Melka Capital:Melka Capital is a visionary venture capital firm dedicated to identifying and investing in groundbreaking businesses across various sectors. With a proven history of successful exits and a talent for recognizing game-changing innovation, Melka Capital is dedicated to backing startups positioned to transform industries.About Kicbac:Kicbac is a dynamic payments platform focused on simplifying transactions. Specializing in seamless integration and efficiency, Kicbac eliminates complexities by providing a user-friendly payment solution that seamlessly integrates with existing software. By revolutionizing the payments landscape, Kicbac aims to empower businesses of all sizes to accept payments with unparalleled ease.

