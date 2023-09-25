Aqua Membranes Closes New Financing To Advance Reverse Osmosis Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. and Clean Energy Ventures invest in RO optimization technology to improve industrial sustainability

- Nobuyoshi Takiguchi, Kurita America Holdings Inc.ALBUQUERQUE , N.M. , USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With a commitment to environmental stewardship, Aqua Membranes has closed a new round of financing from Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Kurita), one of the world's largest suppliers of water treatment equipment, and Clean Energy Ventures , a venture capital firm focused on early-stage climate tech innovations. Together, these investments will help Aqua Membranes address diverse challenges faced by reverse osmosis (RO) membrane facilities across industrial sectors, accelerating the production of 3D Printed Spacer Technology® to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and maximize contributions to a more sustainable society.“Kurita Group is very excited about the opportunity to further strengthen its collaboration with Aqua Membranes through this investment,” said Nobuyoshi Takiguchi, VP, Strategy & Innovation, Kurita America Holdings Inc.“We have high expectations that their technology will bring about significant innovation in power reduction, which has been a bottleneck in RO treatment. The partnership between Kurita Group and Aqua Membranes lays a solid foundation for leading innovations in critical areas of water treatment.”Clean Energy Ventures began investing in Aqua Membranes in 2020 and is continuing to support the growth of its innovation and team.Ongoing research and development efforts have revealed a secondary benefit to systems using Printed Spacer Technology: a resistance to fouling. Less frequent membrane cleaning and replacement need to reduce capital and operating expenses with superior efficiency.Kurita has been committed to delivering innovative solutions that create value for its customers since 1949. Kurita is working with Aqua Membranes to provide best-in-class solutions utilizing Aqua Membranes technology. Keep an eye out for more updates as time goes on.About Aqua MembranesAqua Membranes manufactures reverse osmosis (RO) membrane elements with Printed Spacer Technology® to revolutionize the performance of RO systems with just the change of membrane elements. With printed spacers, its products improve system output, element life, and energy usage by improving the spacer in a way that has never been done before.Aqua Membranes has two brackish water RO models optimized to solve the most significant issues in industrial, water reuse, and ultrapure makeup water (UPW). Learn how to lower operating costs, meet sustainability goals, and improve operations at aquamembranes.com.

